The best quotes from Michigan Wolverines at Big Ten Media Day

Big Ten Media Day happened earlier this week in Minneapolis, with Michigan Wolverines assistant head coach Saddi Washington, and players Olivier Nkamhoua, Nimari Burnett and Jace Howard representing the team.

Here are some of the best quotes from Media Day, along with some analysis reading between the lines of the quotes below:

Update on Juwan Howard

“You know my boss, right?” Washington said with a chuckle. “He’s a very motivated individual. But there’s no timetable and quite honestly we want him back when he’s ready. He’s gonna listen to his team of doctors, they’re gonna go through the process of working through his rehab and getting healthy.”

Washington said this at the podium during his media availability that was on Big Ten Network Tuesday morning. Ultimately, it’s great news Howard isn’t rushing his recovery, as his health is the No. 1 priority no matter how badly he wants to come back. We were initially told he could be back with the program in 4-6 weeks, which would put him returning to the team next week at the earliest. We continue to wish a speedy recovery for Howard and hope to see him back soon.

Continuity on the coaching staff

“We’re all here to carry out his vision, it’s his program,” Washington said. “But we’ve got a veteran staff. Again, I think the fact that there hasn’t been turnover amongst the staff, that our message is consistent and that’s helping all of our players, especially the new guys, assimilate themselves into the program.”

I thought this was a good point by Washington; despite all the new faces on this team and roster turnover being more prevalent than ever with the transfer portal, Michigan’s coaching staff has been around the block a while.

While Howard is recovering, Washington, fellow assistant coach Howard Eisley and associate head coach Phil Martelli have a combined 15 years with the Wolverines and 69 years of coaching experience in general. This is a staff that’s been at Michigan for a minute now, so hopefully they can use that experience and chemistry to their advantage this season.

Being better in close games

“They’ve been through what they’ve been through last year, last year’s team did what they did, [but] we’re a whole new team,” Nkamhoua said. “We have returning pieces and players that are going to have similar roles and players that are going to have very different roles. We’re just using examples of close-game situations that we’re going to have to be able to deal with this year as our own team and our own way.”

The biggest issue that plagued the Wolverines last season was their inability to finish in close games, as they were 4-13 in games decided by two possessions or fewer, or in overtime. That’s probably the main reason why they missed the NCAA Tournament.

As Nkamhoua emphasized, this is a team with a lot of new faces, so we can’t assume this year’s team will also struggle late in games. That said, the Wolverines have a lot of minutes to replace; Per BTN, Michigan is only returning 42 percent of its minutes from 2022-23, which is the third-fewest in the conference.

A better team defensively

“Defense is going to be our strong suit,” Howard said. “Last year, we were the most skilled team I’ve ever been on offensively, but we struggled defensively and that’s why we didn’t make the tournament.”

Aside from the consistent issues late in games, Michigan didn’t have a lot of problems scoring last season with All-American center Hunter Dickinson and two top-15 NBA Draft picks in Jett Howard and Kobe Bufkin. All three of those guys are gone, and while the Wolverines will need to replace theose offensive contributions, they also need to be better defensively.

Howard, one of the longest-tenured players on the Michigan roster, says defense will be a strong suit, and the Wolverines will need to improve on that end of the floor. Statistically, the Wolverines had the fourth-best offense and the fourth-worst defense in the conference last season, giving up 69.6 points per game, ahead of only Nebraska, Minnesota and Iowa.

You’d expect this Michigan team to be worse offensively with all the departures, and the team will need to improve defensively to make up for that.

Low expectations and proving people wrong

“I love that,” Nimari Burnett said when asked about the Wolverines being picked to finish 11th in the pre-season Big Ten media poll. “I love that a lot, because expectations are low, and I think we’re going to rise. I know we’re going to rise. I’m excited about this group, especially because we have a lot of similarities in the fact that we’re all hungry, we’re all hungry to do it together.”

The annual preseason poll put out by The Athletic and the Columbus Dispatch has the Wolverines declining, finishing as the fourth-worst team in the conference. Those sky-high expectations from last year’s preseason are long gone.

There are two ways to look at this. On one hand, the Wolverines didn’t make the tournament last season, lost their top three scorers and couldn’t buy a bucket when the game mattered the most, so a finish near the bottom of the conference feels fair on paper.

On the other hand, these games aren’t played on paper, and as Burnett said, all the players on this year’s roster are hungry. They all have something to prove, from transfers to second-year players looking to make a leap to relative unknown guys hoping to earn playing time.

Preseason polls often aren’t the most accurate, and this Michigan team will be working to prove this poll wrong with all its new faces, a better defense, and a collective chip on the shoulder.