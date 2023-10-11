Mason Graham excelling with a club on his hand is ‘pretty remarkable,’ per Mike Elston

In the world of college football, where every game is crucial, facing an injury can be a player’s worst nightmare. This was the reality for Michigan Wolverines’ defensive tackle Mason Graham when he broke his thumb during the game against Bowling Green.

Two weeks might seem like a short time, but it can seem like an eternity to a football player dealing with an injury. The immediate assumption for many would be Graham would be sidelined for several games. Facing the prospect of sitting out, Graham’s immediate challenge was more mental than physical.

“That was pretty rough,” Graham said. “Even for that first away game in Nebraska, I couldn’t travel to the game, so I was basically just watching from my house. I cheered on my guys, but it was cool. A little different point of view.”

While Graham couldn’t go to Nebraska, he didn’t stop his preparing for his return.

“Mason took it upon himself,” defensive line coach Mike Elston said. “He didn’t change anything that he did, he prepared like he was gonna play. He was in the meetings, he was taking notes and he was asking questions. Even if we installed something that he knew he wasn’t going to be out there, he asked questions to verify. ‘Okay, what are we doing? Why are we doing that?’ He was totally engaged. He took care of his body. He got his mind ready, never let it wander.”

When Graham was ready to play, he had to wear a club against Minnesota to keep his hand protected. Not only was playing with a broken thumb a risk, but reinjuring it is always at stake. Nonetheless, he was used the club to his advantage against the Gophers, leading the team with six tackles, including two for loss and one sack.

“It was pretty remarkable, actually,” Elston said. “No one really knew what to expect with him going out there with that big club on. Minnesota actually had an offensive lineman with a similar situation who played with a club for the last three games that we scouted, and he was hit or miss in his ability to do certain jobs. But Mason went out there and with his athleticism and twitch and explosion, he’s able to get off blocks remarkably with just one hand and the club. Very encouraged, and only to get better as he goes with this thing.”

Head coach Jim Harbaugh echoed that statement earlier this week, saying, “It is great to have Mason back. He was really champing at the bit to (get back), didn’t really want to stay out the two games. It happens sometimes with a player who isn’t able to play when he just misses it a lot. I mean, I especially noticed it with him and he couldn’t wait to get back out there and he played really good. He was one of the players of the game, (even) with the club, cool cool stuff. I think he’s he’s becoming a lot of people’s favorite player.”

Playing with a club doesn’t give you the ability to grip onto offensive linemen, wrap your hands around a player to tackle them, or even help with batting balls down at the line of scrimmage. None of that, however, seemed to matter for Graham against Minnesota.

“I think it’s a weapon, honestly,” Cam Goode said. “I think they need to look into that man. You got to see what Mason was doing out there. I’m like, there’s no way that there’s no drop off. He’s still block disrupting and he’s still causing chaos, like I gotta invest in it, ain’t gonna lie to you.”

Graham explained he will wear the club for the next few weeks and attempt to get more comfortable playing with it.

“I haven’t really felt much pain,” Graham said. “It’s really protected in the club. I just wanted to be as safe as I can while playing so I don’t get a setback or anything like that. Some people always come up to me (and ask) ‘Do you hit people?’ I try not to. I just try to play as if I have two hands still, just not thinking about it so I could just play freely.”

In a sport where setbacks can often define careers, Graham wanted to show he can play through anything. His rehab serves as a stark reminder that challenges are but stepping stones to greater triumphs.