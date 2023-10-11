Donovan Edwards’ receiving abilities give Michigan’s offense major advantage

Michigan running back Donovan Edwards has been a major asset as a pass-catcher since he’s freshman season.

Edwards turned heads nationally as a freshman in 2021 against Maryland where he hauled in 10 receptions for 170 yards, the most ever by a Michigan running back.

West Bloomfield grad Donovan Edwards had this 77 yard TD catch in the Wolverines win last night. @DEdwards__ @WBLakerFootball



Now in his junior season, Edwards role as a receiver has increased to the point where Michigan motions him to the slot and even out wide.

“I think Donovan could start at slot receiver anywhere in the country,” running backs coach Mike Hart said last year.

Edwards is already up to 16 receptions this season, just four away from his career high in a season of 20. Edwards has become a reliable target in the passing game and is extremely valuable as a checkdown option for quarterback J.J. McCarthy.

There’s ‘no shortage of ways Michigan can use Edwards as a running back and as a receiving option. He creates stress on a defense and becomes a matchup nightmare for a defensive coordinator.

“Dono has elite traits. We gotta use them to the best of his abilities. Getting him out on pass routes is a mismatch for the defense,” Michigan quarterbacks coach Kirk Campbell told the media on Wednesday. “We talk about throwing the ball across the middle. Dono one on one with a linebacker — advantages us. “To be able to have that. And him and J.J. have a great relationship. Him having that relationship beforehand, when they look at each other, it feels like the connection is going to happen.”

Edwards confidently assessed his abilities as a receiver in the same manner in an interview with PFF in August.

“I’m the best dual-threat running back. I’ll catch a ball 50 yards down the field, over the shoulder. I’ll be the best slot receiver in the country if I was really mastering that craft, which I am this year. You can’t put a linebacker or safety on me. Shoot, you might have to double-team me or put your best corner on me. You can’t look at my game and go, ‘Oh, that’s weak.’”

Edwards is the epitome of what any team looks for in a third-down back. He can pass-protect, he can run it, and he surely can sneak out to catch a pass. He’s dangerous when he’s the only back on the field, he’s dangerous when both he and RB1 Blake Corum are on the field together. It’s hard for opposing defenses to diagnose precisely what Michigan will do when Corum and Edwards are both out there.

“You can’t cover me and worry about Blake at the same time,” Edwards said in August. “You got to pick and choose the matchup which you want to lose at.”

Edwards has rushed 51 times this season for 177 yards through six games and he’ll continue to play a big role running out of the backfield. However, what makes Edwards all the more dangerous and dynamic is the fact that he also happens to be one of Michigan’s best receivers and can make magic happen in the open field once a ball is in his hands. Michigan will continue to find ways to get the ball to Edwards.

“Every game, he’ll be different places,” offensive coordinator Sherrone Moore said in August. “You saw last year he lined up as a wideout and lined up in the backfield. He caught the ball out of the backfield and caught the ball at wideout. We’ll continue to do different things to showcase his talents and get the best players the ball at the times we need to.”

Edwards’ already has signature moments as a running back, including two back-breaking scores against Ohio State last season in the second half. He’ll add to his highlight reel out of the backfield in the weeks to come, but it’s not inconceivable that his biggest contributions and signature moments this season could come as a receiver. Edwards, a team first guy, will take success in whatever way it materializes for he and Michigan.