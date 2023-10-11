Getting to know Indiana with Indy Star’s Zach Osterman

Michigan’s back at home on Saturday afternoon against the Indiana Hoosiers.

What impact will Indiana’s new offensive coordinator have? Who will be their starting QB on Saturday? Who’s the most electric playmaker on the team? To answer these questions and preview Michigan vs. Indiana, we spoke with Zach Osterman from the Indy Star.

Listen to the podcast below.

All your favorite Maize n Brew podcasts are now a part of “The Block M Podcast Network,” an affiliate of the Fan First Sports Network! All our podcasts are available wherever you get your shows! Subscribe, rate, and leave us a five-star review.

Apple | Spotify | Google | Stitcher | Megaphone

Twitter: https://twitter.com/MaizenBrew

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/maizenbrewsbn/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/maizenbrewsbn

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCZBJuf_eohVzbfZmZzMIdqA

Discord: https://discord.com/invite/vZMsMTF