Three Indiana Hoosiers to watch this weekend against Michigan

The Michigan Wolverines are back home this week to start the second half of the season as they welcome in the Indiana Hoosiers. After consecutive wins on the road where they flexed their muscles against Minnesota and Nebraska, they are expected to beat a 2-3 Indiana squad by a healthy margin.

But this Indiana team has played to the level of their competition this season. They performed fairly well against Ohio State in their first game and were within a touchdown of an undefeated Louisville team that just beat Notre Dame. However, the last two weeks, the Hoosiers were blown out by Maryland and took Akron to four overtimes at home before squeaking out a win.

Who knows which side of this team will show up on Saturday? But if they are going to keep it close, these are the three guys who will make it happen.

LB Aaron Casey

Part of the reason Indiana kept Ohio State close was because it slowed down the Buckeyes’ rushing efforts. The Buckeyes averaged only 4.6 yards per carry in that game (31 carries, 146 yards).

Aaron Casey was a monster regarding those efforts. He picked up 11 tackles and was the best player on the field for the Hoosiers, keeping Ohio State to 23 points, their second-lowest total of the season. In five games, Casey has three double-digit tackle performances. He’s built like your prototypical Big Ten linebacker — 6-foot-2, 235 pounds — and is a captain on this Hoosiers defense.

Casey has been a starter the last three seasons, making him one of the more experienced defensive players in the conference. Former Michigan tight end and Big Ten analyst Jake Butt named him one of his five most underrated Big Ten players earlier this year.

Indiana LB Aaron Casey has really stood out today against Ohio State. This is his second major run stuff.



Instincts, physicality, and downhill explosion have him looking like a 2024 NFL Draft prospect to know. pic.twitter.com/9RQ6SNy1kM — Seven Rounds in Heaven (@7RoundsInHeaven) September 2, 2023

As Michigan looks to continue to improve running the football, the offensive line must get to the next level and make sure Casey is blocked. If not, we could see another standout performance from Indiana’s best defensive player on Saturday.

S Phillip Dunnam

Heading into Week 6 where the Hoosiers were on a bye, Phillip Dunham was tied for the Big Ten lead in interceptions with three through five games. The coaching staff thinks they have a star in the making in the sophomore safety, who is just getting started after seeing limited action in 2022. While he was a four-star prospect coming out of high school, Dunnam only received three power-fiver offers to Indiana, Florida State and Syracuse.

“I felt like we got a little bit of a diamond in the rough that wasn’t maybe recruited at the level that I thought he should have been,” head coach Tom Allen said to the Indiana Daily Student. “And that was to our benefit because some people overlooked him.”

Now, the Hoosiers are reaping the benefits of the 6-foot-1 athletic defensive back who is making plays all over the field. He’s second on the team in tackles behind only the aforementioned Casey.

INTERCEPTED



Phillip Dunnam picks off Ohio State's 4th-down pass.@DunnamPhillip x @IndianaFootball



: CBS pic.twitter.com/rwO6XVU7Tt — Big Ten Football (@B1Gfootball) September 2, 2023

All his interceptions have also come in huge moments: a fourth-and-two early in the second quarter of a one-possession game against Ohio State, the first offensive drive of the game for Akron, and on a third-and-four against Louisville which created points on the other end, bringing the game within one score.

J.J. McCarthy has been incredibly efficient and accurate throughout most of the season. If there is one guy who could get him out of his groove, I’d put my money on the ball-hawking Dunnam. Hopefully, he never gets that chance in the expected blowout.

QB Tayven Jackson

Indiana’s offense has not clicked this season for a multitude of reasons. They’ve dealt with some injuries along the offensive line and in the receiving corps, but quarterback play has been mighty inconsistent for them, too.

While Maryland was flexing its muscle at home against the Hoosiers, Tom Allen decided to make a change at quarterback, benching former four-star Tayven Jackson. A transfer from Tennessee, Jackson has thrown an interception in three straight games.

The redshirt freshman has shown promise at times — like when he completed 76 percent of his passes in 52 attempts against Indiana State and Louisville. But the last two weeks have looked nothing like that. He was 11-of-26 for 190 yards, a touchdown and a pick against Akron, while also being sacked three times. He was sacked another three times while completing just 17-of-29 attempts for 113 yards and a pick against Maryland.

Allen confirmed on Monday they will be sticking with Jackson despite a two-touchdown performance from Brendan Sorsby before the bye week against Maryland, so Jackson will very likely be on a short leash. If the Indiana coaching staff can hone him in and dial up some easy throws, he could perform better than the last couple weeks.

Now, that won’t be an easy task against a Michigan defense coming off a game with two-pick-sixes. The Wolverines’ secondary is among the best in college football and their pass rush has improved mightily over the last couple weeks. It won’t be easy for Jackson to get back on track this week, but he’ll need to perform at a much higher level to keep this game close in Ann Arbor.