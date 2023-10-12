Recruiting Roundup: Mother of five-star safety provides insight on Michigan connection

In this edition of the Recruiting Roundup, we’ll cover some key quotes regarding the Michigan connections for a 2025 five-star safety, a four-star offensive lineman receiving an offer, and an former Florida commit planning on taking an official visit to Michigan next month. Let’s get into it.

More details emerge on five-star safety’s Michigan connections

In a lengthy interview with The Wolverine’s EJ Holland ($), the mother of five-star safety DJ Pickett, the No. 8 overall player in the 2025 class visiting Michigan this week, provided more insight on their connections to Michigan.

Tammie Pickett made it clear NIL is not a priority for DJ throughout the recruiting process and his collegiate career.

“It’s about doing what you love,” she said. “The money will eventually come to you. You’ll get paid for your performance, and you’re an amazing player. I think parents need more education on it. A lot of players are getting caught up in NIL, and they are making the worst decisions of their lives, even to where it affects their future NFL contracts.”

As is the case with so many top secondary recruits, defensive backs coach Steve Clinkscale has a great relationship with DJ.

“I love Steve,” Tammie said. “Him and DJ have a really good relationship. I have a really good relationship with him and his wife. It’s the same thing with Jay. When DJ is with them, it’s not just about the football. He excels at that. He’s a five-star. But his thing is, ‘What are you going to teach me off the field?’ and ‘Are you going to teach me to be a great man and husband one day?’ A lot of people say my kid is different. He knows football is going to get him to his next plateau, but he’s still going to be a young man when football is over with.”

Based on what Tammie had to say in this interview, it sounds like Michigan is near the top of DJ’s list with the connection the family has to the university, which includes Tammie being a U-M graduate and still having a home in the metro Detroit area.

“Michigan is a part of our legacy,” Tammie said. “Michigan is home to us. The recruiting with Michigan is a little different because it’s like family. It’s not as aggressive as everybody else. We don’t get the edited effect every week like ‘Go DJ, we’re rooting for you.’ It’s not like that with Michigan. When DJ goes there, it’s like home to him. There is no other school like Michigan, and I’m not just saying that because I attended.”

Pickett is one of the top overall targets for Michigan in 2025. We’ll be sure to keep a close eye on his recruitment, especially considering he’s visiting this weekend.

2025 four-star OL speaks on Michigan offer

Michigan has really become the ideal destination for top offensive line recruits across the country, with one of the most recent offers going to 2025 four-star Michael Roeske.

After a great call with Coach Moore I'm extremely excited to announce I have received an offer from Michigan!!! #goblue #thebighouse@Coach_SMoore pic.twitter.com/3nYLdEVaBK — Michael Roeske (@roeske_michael) October 9, 2023

Roeske spoke to The Michigan Insider’s Brice Marich ($) about the offer, saying offensive coordinator/offensive line coach Sherrone Moore spoke to him directly about it.

“It means a lot,” Roeske said. “They’ve been one of if not the best school the past couple years in football. To get an offer from one of the to schools in the country means everything. Can’t wait to continue this journey.”

The Wautoma, Wisconsin native said Michigan is towards the top of his list and that he plans to visit Ann Arbor for the Purdue game on Nov. 4.

“I’m very interested in Michigan,” Roeske said. “I have to get on campus now and see what’s great about Michigan other than they have a great football team. I like how well their offense is spread and then can do multiple things with their offense. They can run, pass and they can do it all. I want to learn about their history and get on campus to see their business school.”

On the 247Sports composite, Roeske is rated just outside the top-300 in his class, and is rated as the 29th-best offensive tackle and the fourth-best player from Wisconsin.

2024 ex-Florida commit visiting Michigan next month

Roeske won’t be the only lineman visiting Michigan for the Purdue game, as former Florida defensive line commit Michai Boireau is planning to make his official visit to Michigan for that game as well, as reported by The Wolverine’s Holland ($).

On the 247Sports composite, Boireau is rated as a three-star just outside the top-700. He’s in the top-80 among defensive linemen (74th) and Georgia recruits (79th). Listed at 6-foot-5 and 390 pounds, he could play well in a nose tackle role as a menace for an interior offensive linemen.

Georgia appears to be the favorite for him, with both On3 and 247Sports predicting he’ll land there. Maybe with a solid visit next month, Michigan can sway Boireau to head north for his college career.