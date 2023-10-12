Key Matchups: No. 2 Michigan vs. Indiana

The Michigan Wolverines are coming off another blowout victory on the road, moving them to 6-0. The Indiana Hoosiers come to town to face a Michigan squad that is finding its stride on both sides of the ball. Indiana is coming off a bye week, allowing extra time to prepare for their trip to Ann Arbor and get healthy. We will see if this extra time pays dividends on Saturday.

Indiana has had a very interesting season so far. The Hoosiers currently stand at 2-3, with their two victories coming against Indiana State and Akron. They have lost games against Ohio State, Louisville, and Maryland, though the close loss to the Cardinals looks more impressive after their win over Notre Dame this past weekend.

Indiana is another team that doesn’t do anything particularly well, ranking outside the top-100 in total offense and outside the top-50 in total defense nationally. That is not a great recipe for success, particularly against a Michigan defense that has a case to be the best in the country.

Let’s take a look at the key matchups for Saturday’s game.

Michigan’s DBs vs. Indiana’s WRs

Indiana has found much more success through the air than on the ground. Unfortunately, Michigan’s pass defense has been outstanding this season, giving up fewer than 150 yards per game and coming off a pair of pick-sixes in their victory over Minnesota. The Golden Gophers only managed 52 yards through the air, 35 of which came on their lone touchdown.

Starting quarterback Tayven Jackson and the Hoosier wideouts will have to play exceptionally well to move the ball. Their success will likely be decided by whether team captain Cam Camper can battle through some dings. Camper currently leads the team with 13 receptions for 249 yards and a touchdown, but reinjured his knee against Indiana State after an ACL tear last season. He ended Indiana’s last game against Maryland with very limited playtime and zero receptions.

If Camper is limited in Saturday’s game, the Hoosiers will likely turn to junior wide receiver Donaven McCulley to be the downfield threat. McCulley is a mismatch nightmare, standing at 6-foot-5. He has the height of a tight end and the physique of a wide receiver, something Michigan will have to scheme for. Jackson will likely throw a lot of 50/50 balls to McCulley if the Hoosiers are having issues moving the ball.

Michigan’s rushing attack vs. Indiana’s D line

Michigan’s offense has been much more balanced this year, effectively moving the ball down the field and doing so methodically. With Indiana’s rush defense being below-average, the Wolverines will likely look to pound the rock on Saturday.

The forecast is looking cold and rainy, which could lead to the Wolverines showing off more of the run game. Could there be a new RB2 emerging? Converted linebacker Kalel Mullings is getting more hype each week. Both he and Corum are averaging over six yards per carry and running with sheer power. The more Mullings touches the ball, the more he looks like former running back Hassan Haskins.

Although Donovan Edwards has been underwhelming thus far, it feels like his time is coming. Edwards has been getting more touches in the passing game this season and demonstrated last year that he can break one off on the ground at any moment. Ohio State had some success running the ball against Indiana, which doesn’t bode well considering the Buckeyes do not appear to have a powerful rushing attack this year.

The Hoosiers deploy a lot of four linemen fronts and paid the price against the Terrapins, who torched them through the air for over 350 yards. Indiana is going to have to commit to stopping the run or the pass against Michigan because they haven’t proven they can stop both against more complete offenses. A windy, rainy day that forces Michigan to move the ball on the ground is best case scenario for this Indiana defense. The question remains, even though they know it’s coming, can they stop it?

Michigan’s linebackers vs. Jaylin Lucas

For what may be the first time this season, the Wolverines will face a dual-threat running back. Leading rusher Jaylin Lucas has rushed 49 times for 212 yards and two touchdowns and also has 19 receptions for 140 yards and one touchdown. Luckily, the linebacker play for the Wolverines has been excellent; Michigan’s top-three tacklers are all linebackers in Junior Colson (28), Michael Barrett (22), and Ernest Hausmann (21).

Lucas is a much smaller running back than Michigan is accustomed to. What he lacks in size, he makes up for in speed and shiftiness. Lucas is very dangerous in open space, making him a good target for short passes where he has room to work. He will test the linebackers in a way they haven’t been challenged much this season and force them to play very disciplined. If they aren’t crashing down on Lucas every time he touches the ball, he’ll make them pay.

If Indiana is unable to get Lucas going, they’ll likely switch strategies and give carries to former transfer Christian Turner, their much larger running back. The Wolverines are not ones to get bullied in the trenches, so if Indiana is forced into that situation, the outlook is grim. The Hoosiers are going to need to beat the Wolverines with speed if they want a chance, so Lucas’ production on Saturday will likely coincide with the scoreboard.

Indiana is coming into the Big House as a heavy underdog. Michigan will likely be the most complete team they will face all season. Having only two wins through five games means Tom Allen might as well throw the kitchen sink at the Wolverines. The extra week to prepare and diving deeper into the playbook could help Indiana make this one interesting, but the talent gap is likely too wide for the Hoosiers to hang around.