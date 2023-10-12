Somehow, someway, we are already halfway through the college football season. The Michigan Wolverines have moved through their schedule completely unscathed, dominating everyone they have played.

An Indiana Hoosiers squad stands in the way next. As 33-point favorites, Michigan looks to cover the spread for the third week in a row. DraftKings Sportsbook has you covered for all of this week’s games including the Wolverines taking on the Hoosiers. Let’s take a look at some of this week’s matchups!

No. 2 Michigan Wolverines vs. Indiana Hoosiers

Time: Noon ET

Noon ET TV: FOX

FOX Location: Ann Arbor, Mich

Ann Arbor, Mich Weather: 55 degrees, partly cloudy

55 degrees, partly cloudy DraftKings Odds : MICH -33, O/U: 45.5, ML: No odds available

MICH -33, 45.5, No odds available Best Bet (11-6-1): MICH -33

Michigan is on a roll right now. The last two weeks, the Wolverines dominated one-dimensional offenses like Nebraska and Minnesota. Defensively, Michigan looks like the best in the country and they are only getting healthier in their secondary and the defensive line. Last week’s return of Mason Graham was the perfect example of that as he had the best game of his career against Minnesota.

I think the Hoosiers are going to really struggle to put up points, just like every other team that has played Michigan. Indiana head coach Tom Allen confirmed transfer Tayven Jackson will be the starter in Saturday’s matchup after he was benched in the Maryland game. He is one of the worst quarterbacks in college football. ESPN’s QBR has him ranked as the No. 115th-ranked quarterback in the country among 134 qualified signal callers.

Jackson has thrown an interception in three consecutive games to just two touchdowns, and he’s 28-for-54 in the last two games. He holds onto the football for too long and tries to do too much. He was sacked six times in the last two weeks and ran for -41 rushing yards in the last two games. Michigan’s improving pass rush should absolutely feast in this game.

Indiana’s defense suffers because of that, they have some ballhawks in their secondary, but Michigan’s offensive line should have no issues moving the pile upfront. In the last two weeks, the Hoosiers have allowed 946 yards of offense to Maryland and Akron.

Michigan should take care of business in a similar fashion to the last two weeks.

No. 8 Oregon Ducks vs. No. 7 Washington Huskies

Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

3:30 p.m. ET TV: ABC

ABC Location: Seattle, WA

Seattle, WA Weather: 54 degrees, cloudy

54 degrees, cloudy DraftKings Odds : UW -3, O/U: 67.5, ML: ORE +124, UW -148

UW -3, 67.5, ORE +124, UW -148 Best Bet (11-6-1): UW -3

This is the game of the weekend and one of the games of the season. The conference has some of the most exciting talent in the country and these two teams don’t feel like Pac-12 teams of the last couple of years. I think there is a great chance one of these two get into the College Football Playoff.

That’s because of the unbelievable play they have behind center with two Heisman-caliber quarterbacks — Bo Nix and Michael Penix Jr. The later is a yard shy of 2,000 passing yards through the Huskies' FIRST FIVE GAMES. He’s got one of the best receivers in college football on his side in 6-foot-3, 215-pound junior Rome Odunze, who’s averaging 19 yards per reception.

On the other side, Bo Nix has been a stud with 15 touchdowns and just one interception. He has a respectable 1,459 yards through the Ducks’ first five games and Dan Lanning’s offense is more balanced this season, averaging 227.2 rushing yards per game on top of their 330.6 yards through the air.

The reason I’m going with the Huskies is because they’re playing at home and I think they are every bit as talented as Oregon. If you look at some of the big Pac-12 games this season with the teams in the upper part of this conference, the home team has covered each time. Last week, it was UCLA beating Washington State and covering the four points in the Rose Bowl. In Pac-12 games that have involved two opponents who have been ranked in the top-25 this season, the home team is 6-0 ATS. That feels like a trend I’m willing to ride in this matchup.

No. 10 USC Trojans vs. No. 21 Notre Dame Fighting Irish

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET TV: NBC

NBC Location: South Bend, IN

South Bend, IN Weather: 56 degrees, partly cloudy

56 degrees, partly cloudy DraftKings Odds : ND -2.5, O/U: 60, ML: USC +120, ND -142

ND -2.5, 60, USC +120, ND -142 Best Bet (11-6-1): ND -2.5

This game could have been so big a couple weeks ago. But Notre Dame flopped against Louisville on the road last week and suffered the tough loss at home to Ohio State.

Their stretch has been absolutely brutal over the past few weeks. While Sam Hartman has been an improvement from the quarterback play they have seen over the past few years, he’s also cost them two games now. Last week, he turned the ball over five times in the upset loss to the Cardinals.

Luckily, their defense is playing well and ranked among the top-10 in SP+. However, they have to face a USC team that has one of the most explosive offenses in college football. Reigning Heisman winner Caleb Willaims is on a path to being there again by completing 71.7 percent of his passes and throwing for 28 touchdowns in his first six games.

On the other hand, the Trojans’ defense is a problem. They’ve allowed 421.3 yards per game to Arizona, Colorado, Arizona State, Stanford, Nevada and San Jose State. Lincoln Riley’s mentality is just to outscore everyone without attempting to slow the other team down. It’s sustainable against bad teams but once they start playing good teams, it may mean trouble.

I trust Notre Dame’s offense more than I do USC’s defense. Under the pivotal three-point mark at home, give me the Fighting Irish to beat the Trojans and cover, and begin what could be a nasty second half for USC.