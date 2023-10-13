Survey results: Here is your 2023 Michigan midseason MVP

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NCAA. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Michigan Wolverines fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate in the weekly emailed surveys.

Thanks to everyone for the continued participation in our weekly Reacts surveys! We greatly appreciate your input, and we have the results for this week’s survey so let’s get right to it.

We are at the midway point of the 2023 regular season, and the Michigan Wolverines are undefeated at 6-0. There have been plenty of solid performances so far this year, but which individual player deserves the midseason MVP for the Wolverines?

The results are in, and 72 percent of respondents have awarded quarterback J.J. McCarthy as the midseason MVP for Michigan. Behind him in the voting was wide receiver Roman Wilson with 19 percent.

Michigan was able to cover the spread, and then some, last weekend at Minnesota. The spread started at 35 points in favor of the Wolverines, but it has since regressed to 33.5. Regardless, do you think they will be able to cover the spread three weeks in a row? Only 58 percent of fans are confident they will.

How did you vote this week? Let us know down in the comments! And thank you as always for your continued participation in our weekly surveys!

