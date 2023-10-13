Roundtable: Michigan vs. Indiana

The Michigan Wolverines return home after a two-week road trip in which they dismantled Nebraska and Minnesota by a combined score of 97-17. This weekend, the Wolverines welcome in the Indiana Hoosiers for Big Noon Kickoff.

The Maize n Brew staff got back together to discuss the Minnesota game, how we’re feeling at the halfway point of the regular season, and more in this week’s Roundtable.

Another week, another win for the Michigan Wolverines. They took care of Minnesota on Saturday, 52-10. There were a few eyebrow-raising moments, but what impressed you the most in this game?

Von: Mason Graham playing with one hand and having the game of his life is what stood out to me. Michigan’s defensive line played just fine without him, but it’s unreal how much he upgrades the unit when he’s in the game. Six total tackles, two tackles for loss and one sack is an insane game when you take into account one of his hands was in a huge club. He’s already one of the best interior defensive lineman of the Jim Harbaugh era, and that’s crazy considering he’s got this year and next year, at least, to go in his college career.

Adam: The pass defense was awesome on Saturday. They opened with a pick-six, got a second one later in the game and gave up a total of 52 yards. Outside of the one long pass at the end of the first half, they didn’t give up anything.

Matt: Mason Graham is a monster. Returning from a hand injury, I expected him to be eased back in to the rotation on the defensive line. Instead, he caused absolute chaos for the Minnesota offensive line all game long. Graham recorded a season-high in both tackles and sacks with six and one, respectively. It’s going to be tough for any team to run the ball against this Michigan defensive line.

Andrew: Michigan’s adjustments. We all remember the days of responding to Ohio State’s crossing routes with man coverage, man coverage, and more man coverage (with brackets) to no avail. Early on, Minnesota was having success with stretch zone plays, and defensive coordinator Jesse Minter immediately adjusted by changing the defensive front to help give the defense better leverage. These are the things you can take away from blowouts that directly translate to success down the line. If this coaching staff notices a schematic weakness, they will adjust.

Dan: The defense. Jesse Minter has these guys playing at an elite level. The pass rush is improving, the secondary looks deep and Mason Graham was a monster. They might be the best in college football.

Nick: The ability for the defense to adjust and stop the stretch run plays. I think this is a microcosm of what people are talking about regarding Michigan’s dominance, since they are quickly able to recognize problem areas and address them. It was one of the few times this year we’d seen an opponent have a clear means of moving the ball, but the defense was able to make the proper adjustment and stop Minnesota at will going forward.

Erik: I was most impressed by the pass defense. Not only were the two pick-sixes impressive, but also the fact they held Minnesota to 52 total passing yards, 35 of which came on their lone touchdown. Athan Kaliakmanis wasn’t lighting the world on fire coming into this one, but he had played efficiently in the two games prior. Michigan’s defense locked him down and wasn’t giving him much time to go through his reads, surprising for a team with a pretty good offensive line. This defense just appears more and more dominant in each game.

We are now six weeks into the college football regular season, meaning we are at the halfway point. Give us one or two quick hitter takeaways from Michigan’s first half of the 2023 season.

Von: Jim Harbaugh means so much to this team, and some of us may have taken him for granted when he was suspended the first three games of the season. In those three games, the Wolverines took care of business and defeated far less talented teams, but it wasn’t a perfect three games by any means, especially the BGSU game. Had Harbaugh been available, I don’t think things would have been as sloppy. He’s the heartbeat of the program, and it’d be a damn shame if a certain Athletic Director didn’t get him signed to a huge contract extension ASAP.

Adam: I don’t care how soft their schedule has been, Michigan has proven to be one of the best teams in the country. The Wolverines have picked health over blowing teams out, and it has made their scores look closer than they are. They have started slow in some games, but they have dominated every game and the defense looks to be the best Harbaugh has had in his time at Michigan.

Matt: The Wolverines have done what they needed to do to set themselves up for November. Jim Harbaugh’s three-game suspension seems like a distant memory at this point. In addition, the team has not suffered any concerning, season-ending injuries so far. It hasn’t always been pretty, but Michigan is right where they need to be to contend for both Big Ten and national titles.

Andrew: The focus on the end game is evident for two reasons:

1) Michigan is playing the long game. Starters have largely not played in any fourth quarter through six games, effectively removing 1.5 games of wear and tear from their bodies. If the Wolverines continue this trend, they will enter the season’s home stretch without an entire 2.25 games of mileage on their tires.

2) Michigan is crushing teams and has still not hit their full stride on either side of the ball. Offensively, the line is continuing to progress every week and Donovan Edwards has not returned to last season’s form post-surgery. Defensively, the unit is still looking to play at full strength with a healthy Rod Moore to fill out the secondary.

Team 144 is looking to peak in the final quarter of the season entering the postseason. Winning is all that matters until that point, but the domination has been welcomed.

Dan: 1. This is the best team Jim Harbaugh has had at Michigan.

2. It won’t take a dominant run game to win. J.J. McCarthy is the offensive x-factor now.

Nick: This team is capable of hanging with anyone. Although the schedule hasn’t been the toughest, Michigan has done everything we would expect them to do. They’ve been able to dominate lesser opponents and have shown almost no weaknesses, and whenever there is an issue it’s quickly addressed. Also, J.J. McCarthy is the real deal, and Jim Harbaugh was absolutely right for saying he’s among the best quarterbacks in the country. He might not put up eye-popping statistics, but he can make any play or any throw he’s asked to. That’s a powerful combination and Michigan can absolutely trust him against stronger opponents.

Erik: Michigan continues to looks more complete in each game. I feel the coaching fiasco played a big part in the ups and downs at the beginning of the season, but this team just looks so locked in now. They are hitting their stride on both sides of the ball. They suffocate teams and grind them into submission. Better teams won’t go away as quietly, but I have yet to see a team I can confidently say can go the distance with this Michigan squad.

Next up is Indiana for Big Noon Kickoff. Indiana has been an intriguing team, hanging close with Ohio State for a while, and only losing to undefeated Louisville by a touchdown. Indiana always plays Michigan tough — and is coming off a bye week — so is this a possible trap game with MSU looming next week?

Von: It’s a cliché, but Michigan preaches going 1-0 every week. I think this is as locked in a team that we’ve seen under Harbaugh, so I don’t think this has the makings of a trap game whatsoever. Ask me next month when they go to Maryland, and I may have a different answer if this question is presented again.

Adam: There is no chance this will be trap game. Harbaugh has done a great job of making sure the team is focused every game. Indiana being close to Ohio State had more to do with the Buckeye offense not playing well, and the Louisville game looks more like a mirage than what the Hoosiers actually are. They also needed four overtimes to beat Akron. They haven’t scored more than 17 points against a Power Five school, and Maryland held their passing attack to 113 yards. The Michigan defense should shut them down.

Matt: Ordinarily, I would say yes. Indiana has historically played Michigan very tough. However, this isn’t an ordinary Indiana team. The Hoosiers have two total wins: one against Indiana State and a narrow victory over Akron. Prior to the bye, they were stomped on by Maryland, 44-17. This prompted the Hoosiers to fire offensive coordinator Walt Bell. Despite coming off a bye, good luck breaking in a new, interim offensive coordinator against Michigan’s defense. I would be stunned if this game was close.

Andrew: Indiana is going to be physical and will sell out to stop the run. The Hoosiers’ defense is an elite two-quarter defense that can play with anyone, but will eventually give way without any semblance of an offensive complement. The Indiana offense will test Michigan’s secondary with deep shots and 50/50 balls, but an offense predicated on prayers and wishful thoughts can only take you so far against teams as well-rounded as the Wolverines.

Dan: No. Michigan rolls again this week. Indiana might have played Louisville and OSU close, but it also went to four overtime’s against Akron and were blown out by Maryland more recently. The Wolverines are playing great football right now and they win this game by a wide margin.

Nick: I don’t see this as a trap game simply because Michigan has shown time and time again it won’t beat itself. The Hoosiers don’t excel in any particular area on offense, which helps the Michigan defense, while Indiana’s rushing defense has been less than stellar. This should mean Blake Corum, Donovan Edwards and Kalel Mullings (and potentially J.J. McCarthy) should have big days. I think the crowd will be a big factor as well since the home fans will be eager to see their team again after a few weeks away.

Erik: I think the chances Indiana can hang with Michigan are quite slim. If the weather doesn’t force Michigan to keep the ball on the ground, I see no reason to believe Indiana can stop the Wolverines from racking up points. Indiana doesn’t have the horses on the offensive side to keep up with Michigan, nor the horses on the defensive side to make it a slugfest. Michigan should roll into halftime with a 21+ point lead.

Prediction time! What’s the final score and why?

Von: I’m highly anticipating another blowout win for the Wolverines. Michigan is on a total roll and this should be another game where J.J. McCarthy and the starters don’t see any action in the fourth quarter. Michigan 42, Indiana 6.

Adam: The Wolverines will continue to roll in this one and I don’t think the starters will be playing in the fourth quarter once again. Michigan scores early and never lets Indiana in the game. The Wolverines win easily, 45-3.

Matt: Michigan 45, Indiana 3. This is the easiest game left on the Michigan schedule. Michigan’s defense has been champing at the bit to not give up a touchdown, but has sadly given up exactly one in each of the last three games. This time they get it done.

Andrew: It’s an ugly first quarter, as Indiana gives Michigan new looks on either side of the ball. Remember, it was 10-10 at the half last season against an even worse IU team. Michigan will adjust and eventually start imposing its will through the air and on the ground, while the defense overwhelms the line of scrimmage. Michigan takes it handily, 45-6.

Dan: 45-6, Michigan. The Wolverines force a couple of turnovers and get ahead early. It’ll be an eerily similar story to the last two contests.

Nick: It’s a big spread for this game (Michigan -33.5 as of this writing) and I think Michigan covers. Give me the Wolverines by a final score of 49-7. I think Michigan is going to have plenty of success on the ground, while the defense will once again be stifling. The combination of dominant defense, ability to move the ball at will and the home field advantage will help Michigan roll once again.

Erik: I don’t think Indiana even really hangs around in this one. They are battling some injuries and coming off a game where their secondary got exposed. The Wolverines have consistently moved the ball and shut down opposing offenses pretty quick. Michigan wins, 38-6.