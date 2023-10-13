Pick’em Pod Week 7: Oregon @ Washington (-3) highlights a phenomenal college football slate

Week 7 of the college football season has a handful of really, really good games, with none better than No. 8 Oregon heading to No. 7 Washington for a battle of the top teams in the Pac-12 this season.

The Ducks head north as three-point underdogs, which is the exact same amount of points they lost to the Huskies by a season ago. Can Oregon keep rolling and pull off the upset? Or will Michael Penix and the Huskies take firm control of the conference? Von, Luke and Dan pick that game, and the games below, in this week’s Pick’em Podcast!

Iowa @ Wisconsin (-10)

No. 18 UCLA @ No. 15 Oregon State (-3.5)

Texas A&M @ No. 19 Tennessee (-3)

Michigan State @ Rutgers (-5)

No. 25 Miami @ No. 12 UNC (-3.5)

No. 10 USC @ No. 21 Notre Dame (-2.5)

No. 8 Oregon @ No. 7 Washington (-3)

Indiana @ No. 2 Michigan (-33)

