Much has been made of the Michigan Wolverines’ schedule to date, but those who are quick to dismiss the team’s dominance because of opponent quality are badly out of touch. Metrics like SP+ — which has Michigan best in the nation — account for level of competition and have proven to be good predictors of future performance. To say there is nothing to be learned from the first six weeks is somewhere between disingenuous and extremely ignorant.

The Wolverines have dismantled three straight Big Ten opponents and look to make it four in a row against the Indiana Hoosiers on Saturday. The defense has allowed just 23 non-garbage time points this season, for an average of 3.8 per game, and now welcome an Indiana offense that barely cracks the SP+ top 100.

Last year a (moderately famous?) reddit post likened Michigan’s approach to a psychopath slowly drowning a ferret in a bathtub. This year, a more legitimate source, Joel Klatt, has called this team a boa constrictor, squeezing the life out of the opposition week in and week out. Both metaphors lean into the idea that as games go on, the Wolverines get tougher and tougher, with the outcome never really in doubt.

Expect a similar outcome this weekend. Last season, this was a 10-10 game at halftime in Bloomington, in no small part due to the Mike Hart incident on the sideline. In the second half? The visitors went on a 21-0 run to comfortably win by three scores. The team can only play the schedule put in front of it, but by the time the clock hits zero, there is not a question as to how legitimate the 2023 Wolverines are.

Indiana Hoosiers (2-3, 0-2) vs. No. 2 Michigan Wolverines (6-0, 3-0)

Date & Time: Saturday, Oct. 14, 12:00 p.m. ET

Location: Michigan Stadium, Ann Arbor, MI

TV/Streaming: FOX

Offense: Efficient and explosive

J.J. McCarthy will not win the Heisman; no quarterback under Jim Harbaugh is going to put up counting stats large enough to captivate all of the voters. However, McCarthy is absolutely playing like one of the best quarterbacks across the country right now, ranking third in completion percentage, seventh in yards-per-attempt, fourth in passer rating, and first in Total QBR, with the eye test just as impressive as the efficiency metrics.

McCarthy is deadly when asked to throw (or keep) the ball, and he does not need volume to prove his command of the offense right now. While the game script should be familiarly lopsided this weekend, McCarthy is positioned well against a pass defense that gave up 352 yards and five scores to Maryland two weeks ago.

Meanwhile, the Michigan run game has seemed to get back on track, with Blake Corum rushing for 6.86 yards per carry in conference play. Kalel Mullings is looking like a strong third-down option as well, and if that means using Donovan Edwards more as a receiver, the ceiling of this offense probably goes up. The Wolverines can win in a multitude of ways, and Indiana really has nowhere to hide.

Defense: The final touches

While Michigan has missed notching a shutout because of garbage time scores against the second- and third-stringers, there have been a few touchdowns earlier in games that happened because of breakdowns. This has not come close to hurting the Wolverines, but obviously getting rid of these busts is important ahead of November (and January...).

The reason why SP+ loves the Michigan defense (No. 2) is because of its ability to limit the number of explosive plays and overall hamper opponents’ success rates, but when everything is going well there has to be at least something to pick on. Tayven Jackson is going to throw the ball a lot, and it seems like a busted coverage is the only way he will be able to inflict much damage, so the Wolverines will have a chance to put up a mistake-free outing.

Indiana ranks near the bottom of the country in rushing yards per game and even lower in yards per attempt. Josh Henderson has been out the past few weeks, but the two-headed attack of Jaylin Lucas and old friend Christian Turner has not done much in his absence. They now get to face a Michigan defensive front that has been exceptional throughout the entire season. It might not be overly relevant, though, as the Hoosiers will likely need to turn to the passing game early.

Overmatched

Unlike Nebraska and Minnesota, Indiana does not have a decent defense to pair with its struggling offense, so this is going to be lopsided on both sides of the ball. Only Northwestern sits lower in SP+ across the Big Ten, so the Hoosiers might more closely resemble one of Michigan’s non-conference opponents this season.

With the forecast calling for rain, this could be a chance for the Wolverines to really lean into Corum and Mullings, especially if Michigan jumps out to a quick lead, as has been the case the past two weeks. Indiana is going to need to throw, but against the elements and this defense, it could be a long afternoon for Jackson and the visitors.

Just to bring it back full circle, no one is going to praise the Wolverines for winning this one big, but the metrics will certainly take note of yet another boa constrictor-type performance. Of course, it might not be a methodical, soul-sucking defeat for the Hoosiers — I expect Michigan to bring the pain early and often.