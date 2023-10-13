Friday Discussion: How many teams still have a shot at the College Football Playoff?

It’s hard to believe, but the 2023 college football season is halfway over with most teams having played six games already. The playoff picture is anything but clear at this point, so let’s play out some hypothetical scenarios.

The goal of this exercise is simple: to find the number of teams that could make the College Football Playoff (CFP) if everything went right for them in the second half. Note: I’m not asking about how many teams are in the top tier or how many national title contenders there are. I’m simply asking “Can team X make the CFP if everything goes right given where they are right now?”

Let’s start with what you would think would be the simplest group.

0 Losses: Louisville, Florida State, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Michigan, Penn State, Ohio State, USC, Oregon, Washington, Georgia, Liberty, Air Force, James Madison

You would think this would be the easiest group, as each of these teams have the opportunity to go 12-0. Think again.

The Power Five teams would certainly get in, as I don’t see a world in which an undefeated Power Five conference champion gets left out. But what about Liberty, Air Force and James Madison? Those teams haven’t played a ranked team and likely won’t have faced any ranked opponents at the end of the year. Liberty’s toughest test remaining is 4-2 Western Kentucky, while Air Force has to play Wyoming and Boise State. James Madison has Georgia Southern and Marshall as their stiffest tests remaining.

Without any signature non-conference wins, I just don’t see any of these three teams cracking the CFP even as an undefeated conference champ. The only precedent here is 2021 Cincinnati, but don’t forget that team defeated Indiana and Notre Dame both on the road in the non-conference.

Undefeated Teams In: 11

One Loss: Memphis, Tulane, Duke, Miami (FL), Texas, Kansas, BYU, Maryland, Wisconsin, Iowa, Miami (OH), Ohio, Toledo, Wyoming, UNLV, Fresno State, Oregon State, Utah, UCLA, Washington State, Kentucky, Missouri, Tennessee, Alabama, Ole Miss, Georgia Southern, Marshall, Georgia State

Let’s start by chopping out any non-Power Five schools that already have a loss. This means bidding farewell to Memphis, Tulane, Miami (OH), Ohio, Toledo, Wyoming, UNLV, Fresno State, Georgia Southern, Marshall and Georgia State.

This leaves us with 17 teams, many of which are fascinating case studies on their own. Here’s how I see it breaking down, assuming each team runs the table to get to 11-1 (or 12-1 as a conference champ):

In the CFP due to one quality loss: Texas, UCLA, Washington State, Kentucky, Alabama, Ole Miss

In the CFP due to several great wins: Duke, Maryland, Oregon State, Utah, Missouri, Tennessee

Out of the CFP due to a bad one loss: Miami (FL), BYU

Out of the CFP due to a lack of quality wins: Kansas, Wisconsin, Iowa

I tossed and turned on several of the buckets above, but it’s the best I could come up with. Miami may be haunted by not taking a knee, while whoever comes out of the Pac-12 at 11-1 would have a stacked resume.

One Loss Teams In: 12

Two Losses: A bunch of teams

History has shown two-loss teams don’t make the CFP. I don’t see 2023 being the year this changes due to how many undefeated and one-loss teams remain.

Total Teams In: 23

There you have it. In my opinion, 23 teams still have a chance to make the CFP if everything breaks their way in the second half of the season. That breaks down to four ACC teams, two Big 12 teams, four Big Ten teams, seven Pac-12 teams and six SEC teams.

What do you think? Could a Liberty, Air Force or James Madison squeak their way in? If the Big Ten West were to finally win in Indianapolis, would that be enough to catapult Wisconsin or Iowa into the CFP? Is your number larger or smaller than 23?

Let us know what you think in the comments.