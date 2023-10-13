Michigan recruiting visitors list for the Indiana game

The Michigan Wolverines haven’t played at the Big House in a few weeks, and with that also returns recruits visiting Ann Arbor.

Here is the tentative list of commits and targets visiting this weekend for the Indiana game. The rankings listed on the side are according to the 247Sports composite.

2024 commits

Austin (TX) four-star OT Blake Frazier - No. 166 overall, No. 12 OT

Harper Woods (MI) four-star S Jacob Oden - No. 196 overall, No. 17 S

Bellevue (WA) four-star TE Hogan Hansen - No. 212 overall, No. 12 TE

Pittsburgh (PA) four-star LB Cole Sullivan - No. 418 overall, No. 35 LB

It’s always nice to see commits come back to Ann Arbor and wanting to be on the sidelines. This is the third visit this year already for Frazier and Sullivan, and the second for Oden. This is the first time Hansen, one of the two tight ends in Michigan’s 2024 class, is visiting for a game this year. Expect many of these commits and more to visit for the final two home games of the year against Purdue and Ohio State.

2024 class

Canton (MI) unranked ATH Jaxon McCaig - (PWO target)

2025 commits

Howell (MI) four-star DL Bobby Kanka - No. 327 overall, No. 34 DL

2025 class

Franklin (MI) four-star OT Avery Gach - No. 138 overall, No. 13 OT

St. Louis (MO) four-star ATH Charles Bass - No. 331 overall, No. 27 ATH

Plainfield (IL) unranked WR Quinn Morris

Paw Paw (MI) unranked OT Darrien Strey

Detroit (MI) unranked DL Zachary Green

Cincinnati (OH) unranked LB Maddox Arnold

Ironton (OH) unranked WR Shaun Terry

Avon Lake (OH) unranked WR Luke Stuewe

Franklin (MI) unranked IOL Cade Wilhelmi

With nine players on the sidelines, the 2025 class is the best represented among this week’s visitors. 2025 five-star safety DJ Pickett was supposed to be in Ann Arbor this weekend, but he had to cancel his trip and will instead try to visit another time.

This is the first visit of the season for everyone in this class except Morris, the younger brother of current wide receiver Tyler Morris, who will be at a Michigan game for the third time this season.

A notable player to mention is Gach, who is one of Michigan’s top targets in the Mitten State for the 2025 class. He visited Ohio State last week for the Maryland game, so it’s good to see him immediately scheduling a return trip to Ann Arbor for this game. He has also visited Penn State this season, so this is shaping up to be a Big Ten East recruiting battle.

2026 class

Avon Lake (OH) five-star OT Maxwell Riley - No. 14 overall, No. 4 OT

Orchard Lake (MI) unranked TE Jack Janda

Bloomington (IN) unranked WR Jorian Brooks

Bloomington (IN) unranked DB Ross Ogden (No recruiting profile)

Novi (MI) unranked IOL Benjamin Eziuka

Detroit (MI) unranked WR Samson Gash (No recruiting profile)

This is the first visit of the year for everyone in this class, including Riley, one of the top offensive tackles in the class. In what appears to be a pattern for the Wolverines, local athletes from classes a couple years from graduating are getting invites to the sideline. Riley is the only one of this bunch of players to hold an offer so far from Michigan.

2027 class

Harper Woods (MI) unranked WR Dakota Guerrant

Detroit (MI) unranked QB Duke Banta (No recruiting profile)

This is the second visit for both Guerrant and Banta, who were at the Bowling Green game back in September. The Wolverines are certainly focusing on in-state targets in the younger classes, so it’s good to see they are trying to make some inroads so early on.