Michigan Football jersey combo revealed for Indiana game

Michigan’s going with a uniform look that can certainly be classified as fresh.

On Friday afternoon, the team announced what their jersey combo will be for their noon tilt against the Indiana Hoosiers at Michigan Stadium.

Michigan’s rocking a blue jersey, blue pants, with maize accessories.

The last time Michigan went with this look was last season against Michigan State — Michigan won 29-7.

The all blue with the maize accessories is a nice contrast and arguably a perfect balance of blue with the maize. No matter what Michigan wears on a given Saturday, the main goal is to win. However, feeling good can lead to playing good. And the Wolverines can do both versus Indiana.