Michigan-Indiana weather forecast looks nasty

It’s fall.

Leaves are dropping. The wind is blowing. And on Saturday afternoon there will be loads of rain pouring down on Ann Arbor.

Michigan’s noon game against Indiana at Michigan Stadium is going to be cold and wet.

Here’s the forecast at Michigan Stadium for Saturday, per AccuWeather.

The chance of rain starting at noon is 79% and fluctuates between there and 71% through the afternoon.

It’s going to be windy — ranging from 20-23 mph.

The temperature will be around 50 degrees, but the real feel will be much colder, around 36 degrees.

Cloud cover will be 100%.

— Fans should plan accordingly and bring rain gear. The University of Michigan Golf Course, which has an incredibly large area for parking and tailgating, usually is off limits when weather like this ensues. Keep this in mind if you’re heading to the game.

— Ticket prices are f because of the weather. Right now the get in price on SeatGeek is at $22. Tickets were over $100 last week. As good as Michigan is as the No. 2 team in the nation and 6-0 on the season, weather can greatly impact ticket prices and we’re seeing that here.

— From a football perspective Michigan is suited for this type of weather just fine. They have a great defense and a trio of running backs that can carry the load if need be in Blake Corum, Donovan Edwards, and Kalel Mullings. However, bizarro things can happen in games with bad weather and Indiana has a good running back of their own in Jaylin Lucas. It’ll be interesting to see how the rain impacts the gameplan for both teams, or will Michigan let quarterback J.J. McCarthy do his thing and throw the ball when they see fit? We’ll find out on Saturday.