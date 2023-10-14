Week 7 injury report: RB3 listed as out today against Indiana

We are T-minus two hours away from the Michigan Wolverines and Indiana Hoosiers kicking off at the Big House, which means the availability report has officially been released. To our surprise, the Wolverines will be without a key contributor for the first time all season.

Here is who is banged up heading into this Week 7 matchup.

Out

Safety Zeke Berry

Tight end Marlin Klein

Running back Kalel Mullings

Running back C.J. Stokes

Questionable

None

Kalel Mullings is a surprise addition to the injury report, being listed as out for this afternoon’s game. He was a full go last weekend at Minnesota and didn’t appear to go down in that contest. This is one we will certainly keep an eye on moving forward, but look for true freshman Ben Hall to step up in his absence.

The good news is defensive tackle Mason Graham is off the injury report entirely. He was listed as questionable last weekend, but managed to play with a club on his hand after breaking his thumb in the Bowling Green game in Week 3.

Michigan vs. Indiana kicks off at noon on FOX.