Keys to victory for Michigan against Indiana

The Michigan Wolverines return home on Saturday to take on the Indiana Hoosiers. The two-time Big Ten champions are coming off two straight road wins and have now won six straight to open the season, doing so in convincing fashion against overmatched conference opponents.

Now they take on a Hoosiers team that also fits this mold. Indiana is coming off a bye after losing to Maryland, 44-17, and is just 2-3 on the year. The Wolverines will once again be a huge favorite, but still need to do a few things to get the win.

Here are our three keys to the Wolverines picking up yet another win on Saturday.

1. Stay Focused

This key is back, but again it is important for the Wolverines to keep their eyes on their goals, which includes executing every single week. They need to stay focused and not get caught looking ahead to their rivalry game with Michigan State next weekend, even though Indiana will not exactly require an A-plus effort.

The Wolverines are the superior team on paper and need to stay locked in and not let the Hoosiers think they have a chance. The worst thing that could happen is Michigan getting sloppy — which is always a possibility in bad weather — and letting the game stay competitive in the second half. The home side needs to be locked in from kick off.

2. Pressure Tayven Jackson

Tayven Jackson is the starting quarterback for the Hoosiers, but hasn't exactly been lighting the world on fire. He is completing just 61.7 percent of his passes this season and has thrown just two touchdowns. He isn’t much of a running threat as his highest total is 11 rushing yards against both Louisville and Maryland.

While Jackson is not much of a threat, he can absolutely be forced into turnovers and has thrown three interceptions. The Michigan secondary has shown on multiple occasion that it can feast in these situations, and the last two games have been effectively ended right away thanks to immediate picks. The Wolverines need to put the heat on Jackson early and not let him get comfortable.

3. Be Balanced

In the Hoosiers’ last game they gave up 352 yards through the air and 120 yards on the ground to the Terps. They can be attacked both ways, and the Wolverines are the type of team to do just that. Michigan has the luxury of deploying basically whatever it wants, and the goal here is to keep as many players fresh as possible.

Michigan could probably run the ball the whole game and win (which would make sense in the elements), but the Wolverines also want to keep J.J. McCarthy on a roll. The offense has shown more balance than in recent years, but McCarthy should still get some more opportunities as the season progresses. The Indiana secondary is not going to test him too greatly, would should get up for another quality outing.