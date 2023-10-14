Takeaways from Michigan’s win over Indiana

The No. 2 Michigan Wolverines improved to 7-0 on Saturday afternoon, beating the Indiana Hoosiers 52-7.

Here are key takeaways from the game.

Slow start for Michigan, tip of the cap to Indiana

Michigan’s the No. 2 team in the nation and defending Big Ten champs, they get the best effort from every team they face. Indiana came out firing on all cylinders on both sides of the ball. Newly appointed offensive coordinator Rod Carey devised a solid gameplan and dialed up a trick play in the form of a 44-yard passing touchdown from receiver Donaven McCulley to running back Jaylin Lucas. Indiana’s defense had three sacks in the first quarter and led at the end of the quarter 7-0. It was a slow start for Michigan on both sides of the ball, but they dominated the last three quarters and showed they are the better conditioned and more superior team.

McCarthy’s impressive in the elements

There were swirling winds over 20 mph, rain was falling throughout the game at Michigan Stadium, there was a real feel around 40 degrees — none of those factors slowed down Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy. McCarthy was 14-of-17 for 222 yards with three touchdowns. McCarthy also utilized his legs and rushed for 27 yards, a total that would be 50 yards if not for four Indiana sacks. McCarthy’s passes were often on a line and with enough power to cut into the wind. Some throws were into small windows, but McCarthy dropped them in with pinpoint precision with defenders lurking.

Michigan’s defense remains elite

Besides allowing a touchdown in the first quarter, Michigan’s defense had a great afternoon. Michigan came into the game as the No. 1 scoring defense and No. 3 total defense and they showed why on Saturday.

Michigan created four turnovers — Rod Moore and Keon Sabb had interceptions while Jaylen Harrell and Michael Barrett forced fumbles that led to turnovers. Jaydon Hood also forced a fumble, but IU recovered it.

The defense tallied four sacks, two by Jaylen Harrell, and one apiece from Michael Barrett and Rayshaun Benny.

Indiana had just 232 yards of total offense and were 6-of-15 on third down.

Other positive tidbits