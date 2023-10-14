Social media reactions from Michigan’s win over Indiana

A lot happened on Saturday over the course of Michigan’s big 52-7 win over Indiana. Here are some of the best social media reactions to the game and Michigan’s performance.
The Indiana offense gave Michigan a scare, marching right down the field on its second possession, but Rod Moore puts a stop to it with an interception with the help of Mike Sainristil.
PICKED OFF@UMichFootball comes up with a red zone INT pic.twitter.com/WAo8NPkGMf— FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) October 14, 2023
After a rough first quarter, the Michigan offense found its footing and ripped down the field for a 77-yard drive, capped by a Blake Corum rushing touchdown.
TOUCHDOWN: Blake Corum punches in a one-yard score (his nation-leading 11th of the season), capping a needed response drive for the Wolverines. 11 plays, 77 yards, 5:54 of game clock.— Zach Shaw (@_ZachShaw) October 14, 2023
Michigan 7, Indiana 7, 11:19 to go in 1Q
Too easy for Blake Corum @Umichfootball ties it up in the first half 〽️#Sponsoredby @wendys pic.twitter.com/XvL4L9HSKQ— FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) October 14, 2023
Michigan rolls the dice on 4th and goal, and J.J. McCarthy finds Roman Wilson in the back of the end zone for the touchdown.
Michigan goes on 4th and goal from the 2, and stop me if you've heard this one before...— Anthony Broome (@anthonytbroome) October 14, 2023
J.J. McCarthy connects with Roman Wilson for six. Their 9th TD collab of the year.
Michigan's up 14-7 with 3:24 left in the half.
With the help of an electric punt return from Tyler Morris and an improvisation play from McCarthy, Michigan finds the end zone again to close the first half.
What a return by Morris ⚡️@UMichFootball pic.twitter.com/74jQsJzfnl— FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) October 14, 2023
Yes, J.J. McCarthy just did this. @jjmccarthy09 x @UMichFootball— Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) October 14, 2023
: FOX/@CFBONFOX pic.twitter.com/jiwOsJyifv
In a surprising turn of events, a horse race broke out at halftime. . .
nightmare fuel pic.twitter.com/O5lpX2874r— Anthony Broome (@anthonytbroome) October 14, 2023
J.J. McCarthy scrambles and Colston Loveland gets loose from the defense, leading to a 54-yards touchdown from the tight end.
The longest reception of @colstonlovelan1’s career goes for six! pic.twitter.com/X8S4CPCNuU— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) October 14, 2023
Semaj Morgan only makes impressive plays. He uses some shiftiness and jukes out the entire Indiana defense for his second touchdown of the year.
Semaj Morgan = Playmaker @Semajjmf12 x @UMichFootball— Big Ten Football (@B1Gfootball) October 14, 2023
: FOX/@CFBONFOX pic.twitter.com/HXVbnh95D6
The defensive front was suffocating in the second half, making many big plays including this fumble recovery by the currently one-handed defensive tackle Mason Graham.
A scoop with the club hand! @UMichFootball forces another fumble pic.twitter.com/9blV0JNPzS— FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) October 14, 2023
Despite some early struggles, Michigan dominated yet again, and heads into Michigan State week 7-0.
An explosive 52-straight points for the win!#GoBlue pic.twitter.com/169cjmPB3P— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) October 14, 2023
