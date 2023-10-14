 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Social media reactions from Michigan’s win over Indiana

What was being said during Michigan’s Week 7 victory?

By njdurand
Indiana v Michigan Photo by Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images

A lot happened on Saturday over the course of Michigan’s big 52-7 win over Indiana. Here are some of the best social media reactions to the game and Michigan’s performance.

The Indiana offense gave Michigan a scare, marching right down the field on its second possession, but Rod Moore puts a stop to it with an interception with the help of Mike Sainristil.

After a rough first quarter, the Michigan offense found its footing and ripped down the field for a 77-yard drive, capped by a Blake Corum rushing touchdown.

Michigan rolls the dice on 4th and goal, and J.J. McCarthy finds Roman Wilson in the back of the end zone for the touchdown.

With the help of an electric punt return from Tyler Morris and an improvisation play from McCarthy, Michigan finds the end zone again to close the first half.

In a surprising turn of events, a horse race broke out at halftime. . .

J.J. McCarthy scrambles and Colston Loveland gets loose from the defense, leading to a 54-yards touchdown from the tight end.

Semaj Morgan only makes impressive plays. He uses some shiftiness and jukes out the entire Indiana defense for his second touchdown of the year.

The defensive front was suffocating in the second half, making many big plays including this fumble recovery by the currently one-handed defensive tackle Mason Graham.

Despite some early struggles, Michigan dominated yet again, and heads into Michigan State week 7-0.

