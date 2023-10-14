Handing out game balls for Michigan’s 52-7 win over Indiana

Things weren’t looking the best in the opening minutes, but Michigan was able to quickly turn things around and run away from Indiana on Saturday, 52-7.

There were plenty of key contributors to the win, but here’s who we think stood out the most and deserves a game ball for their efforts.

J.J. McCarthy

Another game, another clinic from J.J. McCarthy. Despite some bad weather, Michigan’s quarterback continued to make plays and was a big reason why the offense eventually woke up. He was efficient yet again, completing 14-of-17 passes for 222 yards and three touchdowns. Despite a handful of sacks, he also added 27 rushing yards.

As we’ve seen all year, McCarthy doesn’t need to put up big numbers to still have a big impact. His mobility and accuracy allowed the offense to continually move down the field and put points on the board. We’ll take more play like this if it means Michigan’s offense continues to march down the field.

Colston Loveland

We’ve seen some flashes from the sophomore tight end so far this season, but so far Colston Loveland hasn’t been a big focal point in the offense like many thought he would be. That changed today, as McCarthy regularly looked his way, finishing the day with three receptions for 80 yards and a touchdown.

Despite an early drop, Loveland made up for it later with his 54-yard touchdown. While McCarthy was scrambling, he was able to get free from a defender and then showcased some speed in the open field to find the end zone. Loveland becoming more involved will be a welcomed sight and surely give defenses fits.

J.J. McCarthy is making it look easy



He connects with Colston Loveland for a 54-yard @UMichFootball TD pic.twitter.com/uzKXqumFXQ — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) October 14, 2023

Tyler Morris

The sophomore wide receiver has been seeing the field more and more throughout the season, and made some big plays in today’s game. Statistics-wise, he turned in his best performance of the year with four receptions for 54 yards.

He also played a big role on special teams, as his punt return at the end of the second quarter helped set up a touchdown. On that return, Morris fielded the ball on a hop and cut his way through the Hoosier coverage unit, picking up 27 yards. So far this year, Morris has split punt return duties with Jake Thaw, but his athleticism and explosiveness are hard to ignore.

What a return by Morris ⚡️@UMichFootball pic.twitter.com/74jQsJzfnl — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) October 14, 2023

Defensive Front Seven

Indiana was able to move the ball with ease for much of the first quarter, making it seem like a team would finally (at least partially) figure out how to beat Michigan’s defense. Those concerns were put to rest, though, in the last three quarters, as the defensive line and linebackers were living in Indiana’s backfield.

One specific standout was Jaylen Harrell, who had two tackles for loss and two sacks, as well as a forced fumble. That fumble was scooped up by Mason Graham, who also had two tackles. Linebacker Mike Barrett also forced and recovered a fumble, while Junior Colson led the team in tackles with six.