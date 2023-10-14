Michigan overcomes slow start, dominate Indiana 52-7

The Michigan Wolverines moved to 7-0 after a convincing 52-7 win over the Indiana Hoosiers on Saturday. For three quarters, Jim Harbaugh’s team showed, but the first was a little more troublesome as the team started off incredibly slow.

Michigan had two three-and-outs in the opening frame and had -8 yards. Indiana had 136 yards and a score. Luckily, the team responded very well to the early struggles and outgained the Hoosiers, 401 to 96, for the remainder of the game. Most impressive was the defense, which forced four turnovers and three sacks.

Quarterback J.J. McCarthy was excellent again, going 14-of-17 for 222 yards and three passing touchdowns. The offensive line struggled to keep him upright and allowed four sacks, as Indiana brought a lot of pressure throughout the game. Still, the Wolverines were able to move the ball effectively and routinely.

First Quarter

This quarter did not go according to plan. McCarthy was sacked on a 3rd and 7 which forced a punt on Michigan’s opening drive.

Indiana took over and marched right down the field on a 12-play, 60-yard drive and was threatening to score. On 3rd and 12, Mike Sainristil tipped a pass that was intercepted by Rod Moore.

After another Michigan three-and-out, Indiana ran a trick play. A double pass fooled the Wolverines, and the Hoosiers took an early 7-0 lead on a 44-yard touchdown.

They forgot about Jaylin Lucas on the trick play. @IndianaFootball strikes first at No. 2 Michigan.



: FOX/@CFBONFOX pic.twitter.com/5nirL1VUaw — Big Ten Football (@B1Gfootball) October 14, 2023

Second Quarter

After the slow start, Michigan woke up. McCarthy completed four straight passes of 10 yards or more and put Michigan inside the five-yard line. As soon as that happens, you know Blake Corum’s name is going to be called for six:

It was the first of two touchdowns for Corum, who surpassed Mike Hart for third all-time in Michigan program history in touchdowns scored. He also eclipsed 3,000 career rushing yards.

On its next possession, Michigan methodically down the field again. Tyler Morris had two catches on the drive for 37 total yards, putting the Wolverines in plus territory. The drive finished with McCarthy’s first touchdown of the day, finding a wide-open Roman Wilson on 4th and goal:

4th-and-goal?



No. 2 @UMichFootball knows to look for TD machine Roman Wilson.



: FOX/@CFBONFOX pic.twitter.com/V2RyPtjoVv — Big Ten Football (@B1Gfootball) October 14, 2023

Soon after with the ball again, Michigan had great field position thanks to an unnecessary roughness penalty by an Indiana defender on a McCarthy run. McCarthy scrambled again a few plays later, but this time, he flipped it to Donovan Edwards for a first down and more:

Corum ended the drive with another rushing touchdown. Michigan took a 21-7 lead into the halftime break.

Third Quarter

The Wolverines kept their foot on the gas out of the half. McCarthy directed Colston Loveland to cut upfield into open space and completed a 54-yard touchdown pass:

Right back at it on offense, the Wolverines moved quickly thanks to a 22-yard run from McCarthy. True freshman Semaj Morgan caught a screen pass, lowered his shoulder, made a few jukes and found pay dirt to expand the lead to 35-7:

After a strip-sack from the defense, Michigan settled for an 28-yard field goal. The Wolverines led 38-7 and got the ball again after Mason Graham recovered another fumble on the last play of the quarter.

Fourth Quarter

Edwards finally scored his first touchdown of the season on the first drive of the fourth quarter from two yards out.

Safety Keon Sabb earned his second interception of the season on the next drive, as Indiana was looking deep to try and get some points on the board. Jack Tuttle led a great drive down the field and eventually hit freshman receiver Karmello English on 4th and goal for his first career touchdown:

This one has to feel special! pic.twitter.com/xwSydMu0IT — Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) October 14, 2023

For the third season in a row, the Wolverines are 7-0 and are on a College Football Playoff trajectory. They’ve got a big one next week in East Lansing to face the Michigan State Spartans. Sparty has lost four straight games and blew an 18-point fourth-quarter lead to Rutgers in Piscataway on Saturday. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET on NBC.