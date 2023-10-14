Following a dominant 52-7 victory over Indiana, the Michigan football team stands at 7-0, cementing itself as one of the best teams in the nation. If you were to only look at the final score, you would think that this game was smooth sailing for Michigan the whole way. However, this game represented one of the few times where things weren’t clinking on all cylinders for the Wolverines.

At the end of the first quarter of Saturday’s win, Michigan trailed by seven on the scoreboard and by 149 in total yards. The Michigan offense uncharacteristically went three-and-out on its first two possessions, while Indiana was making light work of the vaunted Wolverine defense, traveling down the field with ease.

Very little has gone wrong so far, so surely this team could crack when it faces some adversity, right? Wrong.

Indiana’s first quarter touchdown, a 44-yard pass on a double pass, marked the turning point in the game. It was the end of the fun for the Hoosiers, as it was all Michigan from that point forward. The Wolverines responded with 52 unanswered points, and once again looked like the team we’ve seen them be all season.

“You’re gonna get punched but it’s all about how you answer back,” said sophomore tight end Colston Loveland when asked about the team’s response and trailing early. Loveland was a key part of Michigan’s onslaught following the Indiana touchdown. He picked up Michigan’s first first down of the game, while also adding a 54-yard touchdown reception later on.

“We just really honed in on always keeping our foot on the gas - we want to be the bully.”

Another key contributor to that big response was Michigan’s quarterback J.J. McCarthy, who posted another efficient outing, completing 14 of 17 passes for 222 yards and three touchdowns. When it seemed like time to panic early in the game, McCarthy’s calming presence and play-making ability really showed, allowing Michigan to respond like it did.

“Tremendous job by him responding - and the entire team,” said head coach Jim Harbaugh of his quarterback after the win. “Number nine is gonna make it right”

Another key element to that response was Michigan’s ability to never let up once it got rolling. Following the initial comparison by Fox’s Joel Klatt a few weeks ago, many have compared Michigan’s team to a boa constrictor that is slowly able to squeeze the life out of its opponents. Today’s game was another example of that, as Indiana seemed to loose the energy it initially had after Michigan started to have success.

“My favorite thing is just like watching their hope slowly go away - watching that fight kind of diminish from them - where it gets to a point where it’s kinda like let’s go home,” said senior linebacker Mike Barrett when asked about his team being compared to a boa constrictor. Barrett had himself a nice day as well, as he forced and recovered a fumble (one of four Michigan takeaways) in the third quarter, further contributing to the dominance.

Michigan’s ability to respond in a big way after getting punched early was another feather in the team’s cap. The Wolverines have done plenty right, so it was nice to see that they didn’t seem fazed when things were going wrong. It will be important for Michigan to keep that composure and ability to respond next week, as the Wolverines will face Michigan State in what’s likely to be the most hostile environment they’ll have faced to this point.