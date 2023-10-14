J.J. McCarthy: If it’s a hurricane we’re still gonna sling that rock

Rain poured down on Michigan Stadium on Saturday afternoon. Winds were over 20 mph and there was a real feel around 40 degrees. These conditions aren’t exactly optimal for a quarterback to perform at a high level. Swirling winds with a wet football don’t usually translate into a completion percentage of 82 percent. However, there are some players who embrace adverse conditions and thrive in them. Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy is one of those players.

Fans in the stands may have been bundled up and wearing ponchos, but McCarthy’s performance provided them all warmth. McCarthy was 14-of-17 for 222 yards with three passing touchdown in Michigans 52-7 win over Indiana.

“I didn’t think it was that nasty actually,” McCarthy said with a smile.

McCarthy shared something head coach Jim Harbaugh told him earlier this week that he remembered on gameday.

“I felt like this past week, on Tuesday, something like coach Harbaugh said — no matter what, if it’s a hurricane out there we’re still gonna sling that rock.”

McCarthy, who’s from Chicago, a metropolis nicknamed “The Windy City”, is used to the type of weather Ann Arbor had on Saturday.

“Just speaks, a testament to where I grew up,” McCarthy said. “Being from Chicago and having to deal with that all my life. It’s just like second nature to me.”

McCarthy was able to throw accurate balls on the run and from the pocket. He used touch when applicable and let it rip and threw the ball on a line whizzing pass the heads of defenders through traffic when he had to. It was a masterclass performance of how to throw a football in rainy and windy conditions.

There could be more games ahead with less-than-ideal weather for the Wolverines. After all, they play in the Midwest and in the Big Ten Conference. And they have the right quarterback to lead them rain or shine.