Michigan’s made blowing out their opponent a weekly routine this season.

30-3 over East Carolina

35-7 over UNLV

31-6 over Bowling Green

31-7 over Rutgers

45-7 over Nebraska

52-10 over Minnesota

52-7 over Indiana

Each and every week Michigan finds a way to land way more haymakers than their adversary. To the tune of a scoring margin that’s 276-47.

In the early going against Indiana on Saturday it didn’t look like the game would become a blowout. Quite the opposite. Indiana drew first blood and had a 7-0 lead after the first quarter. What transpired in the remaining three quarters was nothing short of remarkable. Michigan dug deep and dug in and scored 52 unanswered points.

Head coach Jim Harbaugh referred to Indiana as a team of “fighters”, that are “ready to roll” and “take their swings”. Michigan just happens to be better at dodging those punches and delivering a relentless counterattack.

“We’re fighters too. I think that’s what it says about the team,” Harbaugh explained. “There was a real calm, a real understanding that, OK, when we get punched in the mouth, we’re gonna respond. That’s what’s going to happen.”

Veteran linebacker Michael Barrett, who had a sack and a forced fumble in the game, expounded upon Harbaugh’s rationale.

“It’s like coach always says — we’re in the ass-kickin’ business, and business is booming.”

Indiana head coach Tom Allen described how Michigan’s able to physically and mentally wear down their opponents.

“They have the physical talent to be able to kind of put a lot of pressure on you for 60 minutes, and that’s where they kind of get you in the end,” Allen said after the game.

Michigan’s currently the equivalent of a prizefighter in boxing. They may have a stalemate in the first or second round, but as the fights wears on and the rounds go by their opponent has punched themselves out, exerted all their energy while Michigan’s still in peak condition when the final bell sounds.

“Watching their hope slowly go away. Watching that fight kind of diminish from them,” Barrett described as his favorite thing to see happen to an opponent through the course of a game.

Harbaugh said after Michigan’s 45-7 win over Nebraska, a road tilt in which the weather was 96 degrees, that they were so well conditioned that they could have played another game that day. Michigan has skillful players across the board, but they also have mental toughness, football smarts and are among the strongest and most conditioned teams in all of college football.

Tougher tests are ahead, Michigan isn’t shying away from that. Quarterback J.J. McCarthy said the team still has to work on. The good news is Michigan can work on things being ranked No. 2 in the nation at 7-0. Tight end Colston Loveland also made clear there’s things the team can “clean up”.

“That’s the challenge for us, to be as freaky as we can be and as perfect as we can be,” Loveland said.

Like Michael Barrett said, the ass kicking business is booming for Michigan Football and next up is a business trip to East Lansing to take on the 2-4 Michigan State Spartans.

Right now, Michigan’s a locomotive going full steam ahead with no signs of slowing down. Get out of the way or get demolished.