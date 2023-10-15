Betting odds released for Michigan vs. Michigan State

The Michigan Wolverines took care of business against Indiana on Saturday, 52-7, and will stay in the state of Michigan this week to prepare for their first rivalry game of the season. They will head to East Lansing next Saturday to take on the Michigan State Spartans for the Paul Bunyan Trophy.

The oddsmakers at DraftKings Sportsbook just released the opening odds for this one, and it should come as no surprise the Wolverines are favored over the Spartans. Michigan begins the week as a 25-point favorite over MSU.

Michigan has dominated four straight inferior opponents, while Michigan State is in the midst of a season to forget. The Spartans were up, 24-6, in the fourth quarter, but blew the lead and lost the game to Rutgers on Saturday afternoon. They are now 2-4 on the season — four-game losing streak after beating CMU and Richmond — and will likely sit out of bowl season for the second straight year. You just HATE to see it.

What do you think about this opening line? Are you confident enough to wager on either side? Let us know down in the comments.

Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.