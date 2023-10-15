Michigan football redshirt tracker: Indiana

Michigan recovered from a slow first quarter to thump the Indiana Hoosiers, 52-7. The Wolverines were heavy favorites but fell behind early, but the Wolverines cleaned things up and cruised to an easy victory.

The sun may not have been shining in Ann Arbor, but several true freshmen were. The Wolverines were able to get 12 true freshman playing experience in the blowout.

The following have seen the field so far this season. An asterisk (*) indicates if they appeared against Indiana.

WR Fredrick Moore (7 Games / Burned)*

WR Semaj Morgan (7 Games / Burned)*

DB Brandyn Hillman (7 Games / Burned)*

DB DJ Waller Jr. (7 Games / Burned)*

WR Karmello English (6 Games / Burned)*

DL Cameron Brandt (6 Games / Burned)*

DL Trey Pierce (6 Games / Burned)*

DB Jyaire Hill (4 Games)

DB Cameron Calhoun (3 Games)

Edge Enow Etta (3 Games)

RB Benjamin Hall (2 Games)*

TE Zack Marshall (2 Games)*

RB Cole Cabana (1 Game)

OL Amir Herring (1 Game)*

Edge Aymeric Koumba (1 Game)

K Adam Samaha (1 Game)*

The coaching staff continues to put more trust in freshman receiver Semaj Morgan. With the wet conditions on Saturday, ball security was crucial. Morgan continued his appearance as the team's kickoff return man and excelled, returning two kicks for a total of 36 yards. He also recorded his second touchdown of the season on a quick screen pass, flashing some moves and powering into the end zone.

Welcome to the party, Karmello English! When the Wolverines needed someone to make a clutch play on fourth down, English answered the call. The offense elected to go for it from the four-yard line and backup quarterback Jack Tuttle delivered a perfect pass to a diving English in the back of the end zone. Freshman kicker Adam Samaha made his Wolverines debut, kicking the extra point after English's touchdown.

With RB3 Kalel Mullings sidelined for the matchup, freshman Benjamin Hall made his second appearance of the season. He flashed his talent and power, churning out 58 yards on just nine carries, making him Michigan's leading rusher.

Offensive lineman Amir Herring, who was Morgan’s high school teammate at West Bloomfield, also made his collegiate debut. Tight end Zack Marshall also snuck into the game, making his second appearance of the season.

The Wolverines will hit the road next Saturday for their primetime matchup against the Michigan State Spartans. The freshmen who travel with the team will get their first taste of a hostile, rivalry environment.