It was a frustrating start for the Michigan Wolverines on Saturday, going scoreless for nearly 20 minutes against the Indiana Hoosiers and falling behind 7-0. A pair of scoring drives finally put Michigan ahead with 3:24 before halftime, but the visitors were determined to at least get three points to head to the locker room with a minor deficit, or maybe even tied.

It looked like Indiana was in great shape to do just that after Brendan Sorsby hit Donaven McCulley for a 37-yard shot downfield that moved the Hoosiers down to the Michigan 38-yard line with three minutes still on the clock. However, a crucial penalty on former Wolverine Zach Carpenter nullified the big gain, and two plays leader the defense forced a punt.

The play: A significant sequence

That penalty was a massive swing of events, taking away a chance for Indiana to score before half. The Wolverines were set to get the ball back with the opportunity to instead build upon their lead, but with just 100 seconds left, it would need to be a quick drive. That became a much simpler proposition after Tyler Morris helped his team out with a huge (and unconventional) return to give the offense the ball on the other side of midfield.

What a return by Morris ⚡️@UMichFootball pic.twitter.com/74jQsJzfnl — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) October 14, 2023

With the momentum fully reversed, it felt certain how this drive was going to end. J.J. McCarthy and company took nearly the entire clock and found the end zone on a short Blake Corum run, making it three-straight touchdown drives to close out the second quarter to give Michigan a 21-7 lead and much more breathing room.

The impact: Full throttle

There was a very real chance the Wolverines would go into half up just 14-10 — or even tied 14-14 — with the Hoosiers believing they could keep this game close. Even though Michigan would still be heavily favorited, there was some growing belief from the visiting sideline, and that Sorsby pass showed how the ball could move.

The penalty and subsequent punt return basically killed that hope right then and there. The Wolverines scored touchdowns on their first two drives of the second half, and scored points on every remaining drive until the final play of the game, with that Corum score really changing the outlook of the game. That two-minute stretch between the big gain being wiped out and Morris’ return felt like such a backbreaker for a big underdog that needed everything to go its way.

The bigger picture: Adventures in punt returning continue

Neither Morris nor Jake Thaw have been overwhelmingly convincing returning punts this season, and it seems like every game there are a few shaky moments. When Morris let this second quarter punt bounce over his head, it felt like more yardage that Michigan was going to lose due to a rolling ball, but the sophomore had different plans.

Morris has been the more dynamic returner with the ball in his hands, but the challenge has been making sure it actually does get under his control. This play was the perfect microcosm of his performance thus far, but I think his raw ability justifies seeing the majority of the opportunities going forward.