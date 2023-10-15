Michigan is now tied for the best odds to win the National Championship

After another steamroll through a Big Ten opponent on Saturday, the Michigan Wolverines remain unblemished at 7-0 as they head into their first rivalry game of the season against the Michigan State Spartans.

The way Michigan has handled business in the conference portion of its schedule has turned some haters into believers, and that includes people who bet on college football. As of Sunday morning, Michigan is tied for the best odds to win the National Championship, along with the Georgia Bulldogs, at +280, according to DraftKings Sportsbook.

After those two teams, it’s pretty much “pick your poison” from the rest of the bunch: Washington, Florida State and Ohio State are all tied for the next-best odds at +800, followed by Penn State and Oklahoma (+1200), Texas (+1800) and Alabama (+2000).

Additionally, Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy has increased his odds of winning the Heisman Trophy in December. He is now at +1000, which is tied for second with Oklahoma quarterback Dillon Gabriel. After a marvelous showing in an epic game on Saturday, Washington quarterback Michael Penix now holds the best odds at -140. And in case you’re interested where Blake Corum is at, he’s all the way down at +5000 odds, the best odds for a non-quarterback.

This Michigan team has been boat-racing teams the last month, outscoring their four Big Ten opponents (Rutgers, @ Nebraska, @ Minnesota, Indiana) by a combined score of 180-31. It’s truly been a demolition, and the train doesn’t plan on stopping anytime soon. The Wolverines’ next two opponents — @ Michigan State, Purdue — are both reeling with only two wins on the season. If things keep going their way and Georgia slips up, not only will Michigan go to No. 1 in the AP Poll, it will also likely claim the best odds to win the title.

Of course, none of this matters in the grand scheme of things, but if you are confident Michigan will go all the way this season, why not throw down a few bucks while you got them still at decent odds?