From nail-biter to beatdown: Analyzing Michigan’s win over IU

Michigan was trailing Indiana 7-0 at the end of the first quarter and went on to win 52-7.
Michigan’s defense created four turnovers. Michigan’s offense had four passing touchdowns and three rushing scores. It was a cohesive effort and one worth talking about.
In this postgame reaction podcast, we recap what happened at Michigan Stadium on Saturday.
Listen below.
