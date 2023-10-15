Michigan retains top spot in ESPN’s SP+ rankings post-Week 7

The Wolverines overcame an early scare on Saturday to roll to a 52-7 victory against Indiana. Following the win, Michigan stands at 7-0 on the season and finds itself at No. 1 on ESPN and Bill Connelly’s SP+ rankings for the fourth consecutive week.

For those of you who are unfamiliar with SP+. Connelly describes it as, “a tempo- and opponent-adjusted measure of college football efficiency,” that takes into account efficiencies for a team’s offense, defense, and special teams. With all three phases of the game taken into account, it’s all boiled down to one rating that indicates how many points better than the “average” college football team a given team should be.

For example, following Week 7, Michigan checks in with a rating of 25.1, indicating the Wolverines should beat the “average” college football team by 25.1 points. Despite retaining the top spot in the rankings, Michigan’s rating actually fell from a mark of 25.7 last week.

In terms of efficiency ratings for each phase of the game, Michigan’s offense now has a rating of 38.2 (No. 9 nationally) while the defense holds a rating of 13.5 (No. 3 nationally). According to SP+, Michigan’s defense ranks only behind fellow Big Ten teams Penn State (No. 2) and Iowa (No. 1).

There was some shakeup behind Michigan in the top-five of the rankings, as well. After a big road win, Ohio State moved up to the second spot with a rating of 24.0. Georgia didn’t have its best outing this weekend against Vanderbilt and moved down to No. 3 as a result. Additionally, Washington jumped to the fourth spot after a thrilling 36-33 win over Oregon, while Texas fell to the fifth spot after not playing this weekend.

Looking ahead to Michigan’s Week 8 clash with Michigan State, the Spartans actually received a slight boost in the rankings, moving up from No. 59 to No. 55 after a loss to Rutgers. Michigan State’s new SP+ rating is 3.1, indicating Michigan should enjoy another comfortable win next week.