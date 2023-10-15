Michigan closing the gap on Georgia’s No. 1 placement in latest AP Poll

The Michigan Wolverines continued their dominance this season when they blew out Indiana, 52-7. The win, along with Georgia’s less than impressive win over Vanderbilt, has helped the Wolverines close the gap on the Bulldogs in the latest AP Poll.

The Wolverines (No. 2) received 16 first-place votes in the latest poll and are just 49 points back of the Bulldogs (No. 1) for the top spot. Georgia received 43 first-place votes, Washington got two and Ohio State and Florida State each received one.

The rival Buckeyes stay at No. 3 ahead of their huge game against No. 7 Penn State next weekend. Florida State had an easy win over Syracuse and remain at No. 4 and Washington moved up two spots into the top-five after their big win over Oregon.

Oklahoma dropped a spot to No. 6 despite not playing, and Texas moved up a spot to No. 7, also despite not playing. Oregon dropped one spot after losing to the Huskies. North Carolina moved into the top-10 for the first time this year after defeating Miami.

The Iowa Hawkeyes are the only other Big Ten team ranked in the AP Poll (No. 24) after their win over Wisconsin. They now control their own destiny in the Big Ten West. No other Big Ten teams received a vote in the poll this week.