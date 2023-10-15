Michigan hockey recap: Wolverines take one of two at UMass

After splitting its first series of the season with Providence last weekend, Michigan hockey did the same this weekend. The No. 6 ranked Wolverines hit the road for their first two away games of the season against UMass, a series which featured high-scoring games on both Friday and Saturday.

In Friday’s contest, the Wolverines got off to a hot start, posting a pair of goals in the late first period thanks to T.J. Hughes and Garrett Schifsky. Schifsky would add another goal in the second period, while Dylan Duke and Seamus Casey each scored goals as well. As a result, Michigan held a 5-1 lead heading into the final period.

With the game pretty much put away, Michigan tacked on two insurance goals in the third period, helping push the final score to 7-2. Dylan Duke and Rutger McGroarty had three points each, while senior goaltender Jake Braczewski earned the victory with 22 saves.

Saturday’s game was a different story, as Michigan held the lead but let the game slip away in the final period. After a scoreless first period, both Frank Nazar (courtesy of the power play) and Garrett Schifsky found the back of the net, giving Michigan a 2-0 lead heading into the third.

But that’s when UMass came to life. The Minutemen blitzed Michigan for six unanswered goals, including two on the power play and two on an empty net in the final minutes. Michigan added another goal by T.J. Hughes in the final seconds, but it was too little too late, making the final score 6-3 in favor of UMass.

Following this series, the Wolverines stand at 2-2 and return home to Yost for next weekend’s series. Michigan will have its first two games against a Big Ten opponent, as it will square off with Ohio State on Friday and Saturday.