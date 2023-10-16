Wolverines finally starting to move up the ESPN FPI

The Michigan Wolverines remain undefeated after beating Indiana, 52-7, on Saturday. The win was their seventh straight and kept them unbeaten in the Big Ten at 4-0.

The win also helped them move up to No. 4 in the latest ESPN FPI. It is still lower than they should be, but it is four spots better than last week. They are one of three Big Ten teams in the top-four, as Ohio State still sits at No. 1 and Penn State moved up to No. 3.

Oklahoma breaks up the Big Ten hold on the top as it stayed at No. 2 despite not playing this weekend. The Wolverines are just 0.7 points behind the Nittany Lions and 0.7 points up on Texas, which is at No. 5.

The computers continue to be head-scratching at best, as it has the Oregon Ducks at No. 6, four spots ahead of Washington, who they just lost to on Saturday. Alabama is right behind the Ducks at No. 7, and Georgia comes in behind them at eight. Florida State, which remained undefeated with a win over Syracuse, comes in at No. 9.

The Big Ten’s next team is Maryland at No. 26, which only moved down two spots despite losing to a bad Illinois team. Wisconsin comes in at No. 28, fives spots ahead of Iowa, the team it lost to on Saturday.

The computers are supposed to take in a lot of different factors to create the rankings, but the results remain interesting. The Wolverines finally moved up, but still seem to be extremely underrated heading into a rivalry game with Michigan State.