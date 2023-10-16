Big House Bleachers: Sparty on the Horizon, Michigan Continues to Dominate, 2023 Impact Players Revisited

In the latest episode of the Big House Bleachers podcast, Michael Smeltzer and Matt Hartwell dive into Michigan’s dominant 52-7 victory over the Indiana Hoosiers. Quarterback J.J. McCarthy shone brightly with three passing touchdowns, bolstering Michigan’s reputation as one of the most formidable teams this season.

Transitioning to the much-anticipated “This Guy Right Here” segment, Michael and Matt award their Player of the Game honors. Then, they revisit their preseason picks for 2023’s impact players, offering midseason updates based on the performances so far.

Moving beyond Michigan, the boys dissect key college football matchups from the past week, highlighting the unexpected rout of USC by Notre Dame and Colorado’s startling collapse against Stanford.

Lastly, as they zero in on the Big Ten, the focus shifts to the Michigan State Spartans. With a clash against Michigan on the horizon in East Lansing, Michael and Matt provide insights and predictions. They also list their current picks for the four college football playoff teams if the season were to end today.

All your favorite Maize n Brew podcasts are now a part of “The Block M Podcast Network,” an affiliate of the Fan First Sports Network! All our podcasts are available wherever you get your shows! Subscribe, rate, and leave us a five-star review.

Apple | Spotify | Google | Stitcher | Megaphone

Twitter: https://twitter.com/MaizenBrew

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/maizenbrewsbn/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/maizenbrewsbn

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCZBJuf_eohVzbfZmZzMIdqA

Discord: https://discord.com/invite/vZMsMTF