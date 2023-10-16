Key quotes from Jim Harbaugh’s pre-MSU press conference

The battle for the Paul Bunyan Trophy is set for this Saturday in East Lansing between the Michigan Wolverines and Michigan State Spartans. Head coach Jim Harbaugh met with the media this morning to preview the game. Here are the key things he had to say.

Harbaugh had some very lofty praise for J.J. McCarthy, who won Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week after throwing for three touchdowns against Indiana. “Going forward, I think J.J. will be the quarterback that all future quarterbacks (at Michigan) are compared to.” Went further and said McCarthy is “on the path to be the best quarterback in Michigan history.”

Regarding MSU, Harbaugh gave the Spartans respect, saying “As evidenced this past week, I think it’s a tough team. I think coach Barnett’s got them playing really well and got them on the move. It’s for the state championship game. We expect one heck of a football game, and get prepared for it.”

Sixth-year linebacker Michael Barrett had himself a day against Indiana, with a sack on the quarterback, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery. Harbaugh said, “His level of play is lights out. He was a guardian of victory this past game, and a game ball.” Continued on to say the level of play with the linebacker group in general has been “outstanding.” Harbaugh gave credit to Chris Partridge for this group’s play.

Second-year linebacker Jimmy Rolder, who has missed every game this year due to injury, will plan on redshirting in 2023. Harbaugh also said they will try to get him in four games to preserve the redshirt.

True freshman Ben Hall led the team in rushing against Indiana. Harbaugh said, “He was tremendous (in the spring game), has been tremendous.” He also said “he’s got the vision, the balance, the speed, the running instincts to be a real great running back.”

Regarding the tunnel incident last year with MSU, Harbaugh said, “That seems like a long time ago. I like what J.J. said — it’s a goldfish mentality. It’s onward.”

Harbaugh was asked about feeling pressure during big games like rivalry ones: “There’s definitely a November mentality. When you’re in the chase for the championship ... they’re decided in November if you put yourself in position. When all the leaves are brown and the skies are gray, that’s when the championships get decided. November’s here for us — it’s here for us now ... The time is now.”

Harbaugh thought MSU’s new starting quarterback — Kaitin Houser — did some “really good things” in his first start against Rutgers, and that he was “impressed.” Houser finished the game 18-of-29 for 133 yards, two touchdowns, and an additional touchdown on the ground.

RB3 Kalel Mullings will be back “soon,” after missing the Indiana game with an apparent hand injury.

The team will be practicing on grass this week to prepare for MSU’s stadium, which plays its games on real grass instead of artificial turf.