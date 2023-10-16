Jim Harbaugh: All future quarterbacks will be compared to J.J. McCarthy

Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy is having an elite season.

McCarthy ranks first nationally in QBR (92.6), second in both completion percentage (78.2) and passer rating (195.9) and third in yards per pass attempt (10.65).

“J.J. has shown to be on path to be the best quarterback in Michigan history,” head coach Harbaugh told the media on Monday.

McCarthy’s 19-1 as a starter and has had a knack for leading the team down the field to score points ever since he put on a Michigan uniform.

“He’s had 213 drives, we’ve scored on 130 of those drives. Ninety-six have been touchdowns, 34 field goals — 61%,” Harbaugh said. “It’s really remarkable. There’s no statistic that demonstrates the quality of quarterback play more than that statistic in my mind.”

McCarthy is Michigan’s all-time career leader in yards per play at 8.23 and among Michigan quarterbacks with at least 20 career touchdowns he has the best TD:INT ratio in Michigan history (41:10 / 4.1:1).

“I think going forward J.J. will be the quarterback that all future quarterbacks are compared to,” Harbaugh said.

McCarthy’s thrown for 1,512 yards this season with 14 passing touchdowns and three interceptions while rushing for 160 yards and three rushing touchdowns. These numbers would be significantly higher if it wasn’t for Michigan blowing out every opponent they’ve faced this season. McCarthy’s attempted just four passes in the fourth quarter through seven games.

At this point in the season McCarthy looks like a legitimate Heisman candidate. Fox Sports analyst and former USC QB and Heisman winner Matt Leinart believes so.

JJ McCarthy dark horse Heisman. Book it! — Matt Leinart (@MattLeinartQB) October 15, 2023

Michigan running back Blake Corum thinks McCarthy’s a Heisman contender, too.

“He’s amazing. When it comes to the Heisman, I say put him up there, man,” Corum said on Monday. “He deserves it.”

Per DraftKings Sportsbook, McCarthy currently is tied with Oklahoma QB Dillon Gabriel for the second-best Heisman Trophy odds at +1000. Washington QB Michael Penix Jr. is the current favorite at -140.

McCarthy’s leading the No. 2 in the nation to an undefeated 7-0 start to the season, he’s putting up statistics that lead the country or rank second or third. Factoring in this data, McCarthy should be a Heisman finalist if Michigan keeps winning and he remains rock steady.

McCarthy was asked on Saturday about rising up the record books at Michigan. He’s more focused on the current mission and winning before becoming enamored with individual accolades.

“Stats, you know me, it doesn’t matter at all,” McCarthy said. “It doesn’t matter where I am on the leaderboards or anything like that. I’ll look at those when I leave this place. Onto the next week.”

McCarthy knows each week is a test, starting this week against rival Michigan State. Other huge battles remain like Penn State and Ohio State. Opponents such as Purdue and Maryland can’t be taken lightly either.

