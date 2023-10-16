PFF snap counts and grades for Michigan’s Week 7 win over Indiana

Michigan rebounded from another slow start this week, coasting to a 52-7 beatdown of the Indiana Hoosiers to improve to 7-0 on the season.

The Wolverines once again looked excellent on both sides of the ball, and the same was reflected by PFF in the latest Week 7 grades. Let’s take a look at the most recent data from Michigan’s matchup with the Hoosiers:

Offense

Zak Zinter - 54 / 63.5

Trevor Keegan - 54 / 64.9

Karsen Barnhart - 54 / 68.9

LaDarius Henderson - 54 / 56.4

Drake Nugent - 54 / 68.0

J.J. McCarthy - 46 / 74.8

Cornelius Johnson - 43 / 59.9

AJ Barner - 37 / 62.6

Blake Corum - 28 / 77.3

Donovan Edwards - 23 / 65.0

Tyler Morris - 20 / 74.8

Max Bredeson - 18 / 75.9

Jack Tuttle - 17 / 75.1

Trente Jones - 14 / 55.9

Benjamin Hall - 13 / 75.8

Karmello English - 11 / 71.8

Fredrick Moore - 11 / 58.8

Semaj Morgan - 9 / 82.8

Giovanni El-Hadi - 9 / 59.5

Greg Crippen - 9 / 61.3

Myles Hinton - 9 / 71.1

Jeffrey Persi - 9 / 56.7

Josh Beetham - 9 / 51.6

Zack Marshall - 4 / 48.1

Darrius Clemons - 3 / 60.1

Jalen Hoffman - 1 / 60.0

Amir Herring - 1 / 60.0

Andrew Gentry - 1 / 60.0

Jayden Denegal - 1 / 60.0

Dominick Guidice - 1 / 60.0

Raheem Anderson - 1 / 60.0

Noah Howes - 1 / 60.0

Will Rolapp - 1 / 60.0

Christian Bartholomew - 1 / 60.0

Danny Hughes - 1 / 65.7

Initial Reaction: Semaj Morgan needs more touches.

That’s it. That’s the initial reaction. Within a small area of room to work with, the freshman wideout has made his presence felt. He has been electric every time he touches the ball, accounting for a total of seven receptions for 89 yards and two touchdowns, and his name has been no stranger to these weekly articles because of it. The West Bloomfield native has graded out as an 82 or better on three separate occasions in 2023, and you can’t help but imagine the kind of damage he will do as he continues to see the field more.

Surprises: With Kalel Mullings sitting out due to injury, freshman Benjamin Hall provided a much-needed change of pace at the RB3 role. He led the team in rushing despite playing just eight snaps, while his 74.3 overall grade is good for eighth on the offense this week.

Defense

Junior Colson - 56.6

Will Johnson - 39 / 69.4

Mike Sainristil - 37 / 61.2

Michael Barrett - 35 / 91.2

Rod Moore - 31 / 69.7

Jaylen Harrell - 29 / 62.1

Makari Paige - 28 / 68.9

Josh Wallace - 28 / 74.6

Keon Sabb - 27 / 58.6

Mason Graham - 27 / 63.5

Braiden McGregor - 27 / 74.8

DJ Waller Jr. - 24 / 51.7

Kenneth Grant - 24 / 79.7

Derrick Moore - 24 / 48.4

Josaiah Stewart - 24 / 67.6

Ernest Hausmann - 23 / 68.1

Kris Jenkins - 22 / 55.5

Quinten Johnson - 22 / 59.4

Ja’Den McBurrows - 20 / 64.3

Keshaun Harris - 19 / 56.6

Rayshaun Benny - 16 / 75.4

Cam Goode - 14 / 80.3

Trey Pierce - 13 / 55.2

Cameron Brandt - 13 / 34.0

TJ Guy - 13 / 77.2

Jaydon Hood - 13 / 91.3

Caden Kolesar - 13 / 62.4

Amorion Walker - 11 / 61.4

Reece Atteberry - 10 / 65.1

Kechaun Bennett - 7 / 73.4

Jerome Nichols - 7 / 53.9

Brandyn Hillman - 5 / 61.0

Christian Boivin - 5 / 56.5

Trevor Andrews - 2 / 62.4

Initial reaction: Michael Barrett wreaking havoc in the opposing team’s backfield is always at the top of the “things you love to see” list, and he delivered just that. The sixth-year linebacker turned in his best performance of the season, earning an overall grade of 91.2 after tallying three tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss and a forced fumble. He was also credited with three pressures, and his pass rush grade of 95.7 may as well have done a full lap around the entire team.

Surprises: You may have hardly noticed, but through seven games, Cam Goode has played exceptionally well. The former UCF Knight has been among the defense’s highest graded over the last two weeks, while also achieving exemplary remarks for his run defense and pass rush. His 78.8 defensive player grade is good for eighth overall on the entire defense.