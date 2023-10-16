Coming off a big win over Indiana, head coach Jim Harbaugh made his weekly appearance on the “Inside Michigan Football” radio show. He spoke with Jon Jansen about his team’s performance and mindset, as well as what’s ahead against Michigan State this coming Saturday, plus more.

Another week, another dominant performance by the Michigan defense. After things weren’t looking good early, Jesse Minter’s unit was able to get things buttoned up for the final three quarters of the game. Of the defense, Harbaugh said, “It was a tremendous performance by our defense.” He specifically mentioned linebackers Junior Colson and Mike Barrett played good games, and also said the pressure up front and turnovers made the difference.

The offense also got off to a slow start against the Hoosiers, but got rolling eventually. Harbaugh stated early on, “We gave up some pressure” and that, “We got out-played at times up front, and we know it.” He also mentioned it will be important to shore things up in the next game: “It’s gonna have to be better if we’re gonna have the run game that we’re gonna need to have.”

Speaking of the offensive line, in spite of allowing some early pressure, Harbaugh mentioned the unit was able to get it together for the remainder of the game. He shouted out his starters saying, “Drake Nugent had just one heck of a ballgame in pass protection and run blocking, so did Zak Zinter — Keegan played good, LD (LaDarius Henderson) played good, Barnhart played good.”

Harbaugh had no shortage of good things to say about quarterback J.J. McCarthy and the offense. On McCarthy, he touted his confidence by saying, “The odds are in our favor with the ball in J.J.’s hands.” He also mentioned skill players like Blake Corum, Donovan Edwards and Colston Loveland help McCarthy to do his job well.

One special moment in the game occurred when Edwards found the end zone for the first time this season. Harbaugh used that moment to reiterate, “This may be the most unselfish team I’ve been around,” citing the response his team had to the touchdown. He said similar things about Jack Tuttle’s touchdown pass, saying, “The whole bench erupts.” He went even further, “You could say any sports team, any sports organization, any business would really kill for the kind of culture and vibe we have on our football team — it’s really cool.”

When looking ahead to the matchup with Michigan State, Harbaugh pointed to the game’s importance for both programs: “It’s a Big Ten game, it’s a rivalry game, it’s a trophy game, it’s for the state championship,” and that the game is, “In our minds this is an exciting week, , a big week.”

Harbaugh specifically mentioned the Spartan defense could make things difficult for Michigan in the game. Specifically, he cited its ability to get third down stops, reiterating the point Michigan will have to stay ahead of the sticks on first and second down. He also mentioned that, “This is an aggressive, aggressive defense,” and, “They’re gonna give us everything they’ve got.”