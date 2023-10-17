Michigan took care of business last weekend against Indiana, defeating the Hoosiers 52-7. Many of the Wolverines’ 2023 opponents took care of business as well, including Ohio State and Penn State, who will square off next week in a battle of 6-0 teams. Let’s have a look at how the rest of the opponents on Michigan’s 2023 schedule fared in Week 7.

East Carolina (1-5): 31-10 loss to SMU

This one was tight early, as SMU only had a 14-10 lead at halftime. However, the Mustangs pulled away late behind three touchdown passes from quarterback Preston Stone, who would finish with 276 yards through the air. The Pirates also tripped over themselves quite a bit in this one with seven penalties and two turnovers.

Next week: vs. Charlotte (1-5)

UNLV (5-1): 45-27 win over Nevada

UNLV’s strong season continued on Saturday with a big win over Nevada. Running back Donovyn Lester led the way for the Rebels with three rushing touchdowns and 99 yards. Halfway through the season, a loss to Michigan is the Rebels’ lone blemish on their record.

Next week: vs. Colorado State (3-3)

Bowling Green (3-4): 24-14 win over Buffalo

Bowling Green rode its defense to victory in this one, as it held Buffalo to 238 total yards and forced five turnovers. The Falcon offense was unimpressive, particularly through the air, but running back Terion Stewart was able to lead the way to victory with 123 yards on the ground.

Next week: vs. Akron (1-6)

Rutgers (5-2)/Michigan State (2-4): Rutgers wins 27-24

Kaitin Houser drew the start at quarterback for Michigan State, and for a while it looked like the Spartans were going to pull away in this game. However, Rutgers stormed back and outscored Michigan State 21-0 in the fourth quarter. Rutgers running back Kyle Monangai continued his strong season with 148 more rushing yards and a touchdown.

Next week: Rutgers at Indiana (2-4); Michigan State vs. Michigan (7-0)

Nebraska (3-3): Bye

Next week: vs. Northwestern (3-3)

Minnesota (3-3): Bye

Next week: at Iowa (6-1)

Purdue (2-5)/Ohio State (6-0): Ohio State wins 41-7

Not much to see here, as Ohio State went on the road and took care of business against a Purdue team that has yet to find its stride. Running back Dallan Hayden enjoyed a nice game with 76 yards and a touchdown, while Marvin Harrison Jr. collected six receptions for 105 receiving yards.

Next week: Purdue bye; Ohio State vs. Penn State (6-0)

Penn State (6-0): 63-0 win over UMass

Penn State hosted UMass and this one went just about how you might expect it to. The Nittany Lions dominated the game from the jump, outgaining UMass by 399 total yards. Quarterback Drew Allar had a nice day with three touchdown passes, including two to tight end Theo Johnson.

Next week: at Ohio State (6-0)

Maryland (5-2): 27-24 loss to Illinois

After losing its first game of the season to Ohio State last week, Maryland dropped its second straight contest, losing on a last second field goal. This one was neck-and-neck until the end, but Illinois came out on top. The Terrapin loss spoiled a solid outing by Taulia Tagovailoa, who had two touchdown passes and 266 yards through the air.

Next week: Bye