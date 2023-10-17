Pro Blue: Strip sack from Josh Metellus leads to touchdown, and other Wolverine performances in Week 6

We’re a third of the way through the NFL season, and plenty of former Michigan Wolverines made an impact in Week 6.

This was a solid week for members of the secondary. Let’s kick this off with a safety we haven’t talked about much this season.

Josh Metellus strip sack leads to touchdown

Minnesota Vikings safety Josh Metellus had a solid week, racking up eight tackles, two tackles for loss, three quarterback hits, and this sack that forced a fumble, which Jordan Hicks picked up for a score.

The Vikings beat the Chicago Bears, 19-13, so that touchdown ended up being really important for Minnesota.

Through six games into his fourth season, Metellus has 42 total tackles and two passes defended. He has yet to get a pick this season, but this strip sack was the first of his career.

Jabrill Peppers lays the hit stick

Metellus wasn’t the only safety to force a turnover on Sunday. A few hours later, his former Michigan teammate, Jabrill Peppers, hit Davante Adams HARD, forcing the ball into the air before it was caught by linebacker Jahlani Tavai.

Jabrill Peppers and Jahlani Tavai team up for a crazy INT



: #NEvsLV on CBS

: Stream on #NFLPlus https://t.co/B4mQvLOt8O pic.twitter.com/vHQjDgCxEv — NFL (@NFL) October 15, 2023

Peppers led the Patriots with seven tackles and two passes defended in a loss to the Las Vegas Raiders.

A cool milestone for Brandon Graham

With Tom Brady now out of the NFL for good, defensive end Brandon Graham is the longest-tenured former Wolverine in the NFL. Now in his 14th season, Graham has played every game of his pro career with the Philadelphia Eagles.

He’s appeared in 183 NFL games, a new record for Eagles defenders.

Brandon Graham will be playing in his 184th regular season game today



He passes Brian Dawkins for the most games ever played by a defensive player with the Birds pic.twitter.com/LgDYPIyBpp — John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) October 15, 2023

In a loss to the New York Jets, Graham had two tackles, linking up with Jordan Davis for a sack that also counted as a quarterback hit.

Other notable performances

-In a Cincinnati Bengals win, safety Dax Hill had eight tackles, two passes defended and a quarterback hit. In that same game, Bengals corner D.J. Turner II had four tackles, and Seahawks running back Zach Charbonnet had 19 combined rushing and receiving yards.

-In a win over the New Orleans Saints, Houston Texans wide receiver Nico Collins lead the Houston Texans in receiving, catching four passes for 80 yards.

-In a Washington Commanders win, linebacker Khaleke Hudson had three tackles. His most important tackle came with Jon Allen in the fourth quarter, as they stuffed Tyler Allegier to prevent a key two-point conversion for the Atlanta Falcons.

-After being perfect through his first five games, San Francisco 49ers kicker Jake Moody went 1-for-3 on his field goal attempts in a loss to the Cleveland Browns. Unfortunately for Moody and Niners fans, one of those misses came on the final kick of the game, with Moody missing a 41-yarder with nine seconds left.

Jake Moody's kick is NO GOOD ❌



: FOX pic.twitter.com/D8a0Nvn8Oq — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) October 15, 2023

-In a win over the Los Angeles Chargers on Monday Night Football, Dallas Cowboys cornerback Jourdan Lewis made three tackles.

-In a win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Detroit Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson had three tackles, one of them solo.

-Indianapolis Colts defensive end Kwity Paye had two tackles in their loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars.