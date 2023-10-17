Recruiting Roundup: Ohio five-star, others react to visit for Michigan’s win over Indiana

Michigan dominated Indiana on a rain soaked Saturday to improve to 7-0. The Wolverines got off to a slow start but quickly cleaned things up and locked down.

Although Saturday was not the most ideal weather, fans and recruits alike showed up to support the Wolverines. A pair of top offensive line prospects got to witness Michigan pummel another inferior opponent to remain undefeated.

Top-15 prospect attends his first game at the Big House

Michigan has been recruiting hard in the state of Ohio recently, especially after their back-to-back victories over the Buckeyes. They have had a mixed bag of success, but continue to push for top prospects in the state. That said, it sounds like the Wolverines have made a good early impression on Ohio’s No.2 ranked player in the 2026 cycle.

Five-star offensive lineman Maxwell Riley was in attendance for Michigan’s victory over the Indiana Hoosiers. The sophomore out of Avon Lake visited Ann Arbor for the first time over the summer, so this was his first gameday experience.

“They had an extremely dominant performance across the board,” Riley told On3’s Chad Simmons ($). “Overall, just the dominance of the o-line caught my attention. They are definitely making a case for three-peat Joe Moore Award winners.”

It is very early in Riley’s recruitment, but the Wolverines are working diligently to build a relationship with him. Sherrone Moore and Steve Clinkscale took time to meet with him and make his first game a memorable one.

“They’re definitely sitting pretty high on my list right now,” Riley said. “I really love the emphasis they put on faith and family. Those two factors will be a crucial part when I am making my decision. Hearing from some of the parents of players about the role faith and family play in the program was a highlight of the visit. I really love what they have going on in Ann Arbor.”

Riley is impressed by what he has seen from the Wolverines thus far, but he has other elite offers from the likes of Ohio State, Florida State, Penn State and others. It is early, but Michigan is off to a good start in this one.

In-state four-star reflects on building relationships with Michigan commits

As recruits continue to make repeat visits, they begin establishing relationships with not only the coaching staff, but other recruits as well. That is the case for 2025 four-star offensive lineman Avery Gach, who visited the Wolverines on Saturday.

“I knew more recruits on this (Michigan) visit than previous times,” Gach told The Wolverine’s Zach Libby ($). “It was a good visit. They got it rolling in the second half. The weather wasn’t good, but the fans were in the stands. It’s a good atmosphere, I would say. It’s always packed for the most part. It’s a good college gameday environment.”

Gach has taken several visits to Ann Arbor and has gotten to know some other prospects, including 2024 four-star offensive line commit Blake Frazier.

“When I was at the barbecue working out with them, that was really cool,” Gach said. “I like all of the commits there. Then, with Blake (on Saturday), I liked it. He’s a nice kid.”

Gach has been building a relationship with Moore and is impressed by the product on the field. A position coach’s personality plays a big role in a player’s recruitment, and Moore has excelled on that front.

“I would say that (Moore) knows how to flip switches off the field compared to on the field,” Gach said. “I know some o-line coaches can be hard asses every single day and that’s just who they are. But I feel like (Moore) has a good happy medium.”

Gach currently holds offers from more than two dozen schools. He is yet to release a top list but given Michigan’s success and continued dominance, along with being close to home, it is safe to assume Michigan will be included. The Wolverines will have to fend off the likes of Alabama, Ohio State, Georgia, Notre Dame and others to land the No. 2 player in the state and top-150 nationally ranked player.

Top-5 Ohio prospect takes eighth visit to Ann Arbor

Anyone who follows college football and lives near the state of Michigan regularly hears about the Wolverine’s dominant offensive line. That includes 2025 four-star offensive line target Carter Lowe of Toledo.

Lowe returned to Ann Arbor on Saturday for Michigan’s game against the Indiana Hoosiers. This was Lowe’s eighth visit to campus and he has been impressed by their success.

“I’ve been watching (Michigan’s offensive line) and they look really good right now,” Lowe told The Wolverine’s Libby ($). “I’m excited to see how they perform the rest of the season.”

Lowe was in attendance for the BBQ at the Big House earlier this year, where he got to work out with other 2025 offensive line targets, including the aforementioned Gach, as well as four-star Rowan Bryne. He has been getting to know the coaching staff well during his visits. He has established a great relationship with Moore over his previous visits, but really got to know strength and conditioning coach Ben Herbert this summer.

“I met him (at the BBQ) and we clicked instantly,” Lowe said of Herbert. “I love talking to him. That’s my guy.”

Lowe plans on making his ninth trip to Ann Arbor for Michigan’s showdown against the Ohio State Buckeyes at the end of the season. Both programs are heavily recruiting Lowe and making him a priority in the 2025 cycle.

“(It’s) just the atmosphere,” Lowe said. “It’s crazy. I’ve been to a lot of games and have gotten to see a lot of atmospheres. (Michigan is) definitely up there, for sure.”

The Wolverines will host a lot of top recruits for their season finale against the Buckeyes. With the two programs heavily invested in Lowe’s commitment, the November showdown will be all that more important on the recruiting front.