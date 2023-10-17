Big Ten Power Rankings: Week 7

We’re deep in the heart of bye week season, but there was still plenty of action to behold during this week’s Big Ten slate. This included all three of the conference’s heavy hitters cruising to easy victories, Iowa reclaiming its throne at the top of the Big Ten West, a pair of thrillers, and more.

Let’s break it all down and update the weekly Big Ten power rankings ahead of Week 8.

14. Indiana Hoosiers (2-4, 0-3 Big Ten) — Last week: 12

The Hoosiers had the distinct honor of serving as the Michigan Wolverines punching bag this week. Indiana made things competitive early, but a tie-breaking, two-yard touchdown pass to Roman Wilson late in the first half helped the Wolverines to pull away.

13. Michigan State Spartans (2-4, 0-3 Big Ten) — Last week: 13

Michigan State blew its game last week at Rutgers, but a rivalry matchup is on the horizon. However, there’s no escaping the fact the Spartans are owners of the worst record in the Big Ten East and have lost four straight.

12. Illinois Fighting Illini (3-4, 1-3 Big Ten) — Last week: 14

Illinois kicker Caleb Griffin hit a 43-yard field goal as time expired to help the Illini secure their first Big Ten victory of the season, taking down Maryland, 27-24. For the first time this season, Bret Bielema and company showed real promise, marching down the field to set up the game-winning field goal right after the Terps had tied the game with 90 seconds left.

11. Purdue Boilermakers (2-5, 1-3 Big Ten) — Last week: 11

Ohio State made sure early there would be no repeat of its last trip to Purdue in 2018 when the unranked Boilermakers stunned the No. 2 Buckeyes 49-20. The Buckeyes jumped out to an early lead and controlled the game fairly well the rest of the way. The Boilermakers drop to 2-5 overall and 1-3 in Big Ten play and are having a terrible first season under Ryan Walters despite playing five of their first seven games at home.

10. Northwestern Wildcats (3-3, 1-2 Big Ten) — Last week: 10

The Wildcats, idle in Week 7, head to Memorial Stadium this Saturday for a matchup with Nebraska. The Huskers are currently 12-point favorites, but Northwestern has proven itself to be competitive at times this year.

9. Nebraska Cornhuskers (3-3, 1-2 Big Ten) — Last week: 9

Nebraska will welcome the Northwestern Wildcats on Saturday, fresh off a bye in Week 7. Heinrich Haarberg will make his fifth start at quarterback despite Jeff Sims having recovered from his high ankle sprain, as the Huskers continue to fight for their first bowl appearance since 2016.

8. Minnesota Golden Gophers (3-3, 2-2 Big Ten) — Last week: 8

Minnesota is coming off a bye week but got crushed by Michigan in Week 6. Still, the Golden Gophers will present one of the toughest remaining challenges for the Hawkeyes, who control their own destiny after handling Wisconsin this past Saturday.

7. Maryland Terrapins (5-2, 2-2 Big Ten) — Last week: 5

Taulia Tagovailoa managed to get through his most recent contest against Illinois without any turnovers, but could not escape the loss. A failure to convert on 3rd-and-6 would prove costly when Illinois kicker Caleb Griffin notched a 43-yard field goal to send the Terrapins packing with an ugly loss against a bad Big Ten team.

6. Rutgers Scarlet Knights (5-2, 2-2 Big Ten) — Last week: 7

The Scarlet Knights overcame an 18-point deficit to the tune of three fourth-quarter touchdowns to beat Michigan State, 27-24. It was a rainy day in which conditions weren’t ideal, but Kyle Monangai ran for 148 yards on 24 carries with one touchdown in a heroic effort for the Scarlet Knights. Rutgers is now one game away from bowl eligibility.

5. Wisconsin Badgers (4-2, 2-1 Big Ten) — Last week: 4

A game that’s normally known for being a defensive slugfest turned into even more of an offensive struggle after each team lost one of their top players to first-half injury. Iowa tight end Erick All was carted off after getting injured while making a five-yard catch, while Wisconsin lost quarterback Tanner Mordecai late in the second quarter. Wisconsin cut the lead to 7-6 in the third quarter, but ultimately fell to the Hawkeyes, 15-6.

4. Iowa Hawkeyes (6-1, 3-1 Big Ten) — Last week: 6

Don’t look now, but Iowa may once again Iowa itself right into the Big Ten Championship. Leshon Williams provided the Hawkeyes’ only pulse on offense following an injury to Erick All, but Iowa seemed content just punting the ball away to play the field position game. Now leaders of the Big Ten West, Iowa will move forward with hopes of finishing out a manageable schedule.

3. Penn State Nittany Lions (5-0, 3-0 Big Ten) — Last week: 3

Penn State dominated on both sides of the ball and secured a shutout victory over the UMass Minutemen, 63-0, on Saturday. The Nittany Lions held UMass to just 26 yards in the first half, while also accounting for six sacks during that time.

2. Ohio State Buckeyes (6-0, 3-0 Big Ten) — Last week: 2

The Buckeyes secured their first win at Purdue in a decade to stay unbeaten for the team’s upcoming top-10 showdown with Penn State. They did so without the help of both TreVeyon Henderson and Miyan Williams, who sat out with injuries, while Chip Trayanum left in the first quarter after taking a big hit. Ohio State remains stagnant this week following lopsided victories by all three of the East’s heavyweights, but much more will be revealed.

1. Michigan Wolverines (7-0, 4-0 Big Ten) — Last week: 1

Michigan destroyed Indiana on Saturday. The Wolverines forced four turnovers after falling behind 7-0 in the first quarter and scored on eight straight possessions, as the team continues its suffocating style of play late in games. Next up, Michigan will head to East Lansing where the Maize and Blue will take on in-state rival, MSU.