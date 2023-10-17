Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy turned in another solid outing in Week 7, helping the Wolverines defeat Indiana, 52-7. As a result, McCarthy was named the Big Ten’s Offensive Player of the Week on Monday.

It’s no surprise to see McCarthy get this recognition, as he executed the offense in an efficient manner in order to secure the win. He finished the game having completed 14-of-17 passes for 222 yards and three touchdowns. He also had 27 rushing yards, despite being sacked three times.

Aside from the statistics, McCarthy made a couple head-turning plays in the game. One play involved him scrambling to his left and making a Mahomes-esque pitch to his running back Donovan Edwards. The play resulted in a 16-yard gain and set up an easy one-yard rushing score for Blake Corum.

J.J. McCarthy is a magician



He escapes for a @UMichFootball first down 〽️ pic.twitter.com/qNRadnl0uK — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) October 14, 2023

On another play in the third quarter, McCarthy was again being chased by a defender and waved his tight end Colston Loveland downfield away from a defender. Loveland’s separation allowed McCarthy to find him downfield, resulting in a 54-yard touchdown pass.

Feels like there’s a whole new level of control for JJ McCarthy in year 2 as the guy. Just smooth like butter extending and finding Loveland for the TD

pic.twitter.com/aZchOJIufp — J.D. PicKell (@jdpickell) October 14, 2023

This outing was in many ways similar to what we have seen for much of the year. While McCarthy doesn’t always put up huge numbers, he has consistently made sound decisions and has been able to hit receivers at any spot on the field. Additionally, his ability to improvise and make throws on the run (or run it himself) has allowed the offense to move down field even when it seems like there’s no play to be made.

Head coach Jim Harbaugh has gone out of his way several times this season to praise his quarterback. The latest instance occurred Monday, when Harbaugh mentioned McCarthy had the ability to be the best quarterback in the history of the Michigan program.

This week marked McCarthy’s first time this year receiving honors from the Big Ten. He will have another crack at it this coming weekend against in-state rival Michigan State. A big game against the Spartans would surely be a welcome sight and could help add to the legacy he’s already building.