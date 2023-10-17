Jim Harbaugh details traits Benjamin Hall has to be a great RB

Benjamin Hall’s a true freshman that already looks like a grown man.

“It’s been good.” head coach Jim Harbaugh told the media on Monday. “Go back to he was a mid-year enrollee, spring game — he was tremendous. He’s been tremendous.”

Hall rushed for 96 yards and a touchdown in Michigan’s spring game. He showed he has impressive power. Harbaugh said that Hall was slowed down a bit due to working through an injury, but his performance on Saturday indicates he’s back and ready to run defenders over.

The 5-foot-11, 234-pound 18-year-old rushed for 58 yards on nine carries in Michigan’s 52-7 win over Indiana. His physical stature stood out.

Benjamin Hall is special. Watch what he does to the lower LB here. Subtle step, and then his feet get going so fast the guy is eating Hinton. pic.twitter.com/tiHfIEqqZy — Seth M. Fisher (@Misopogon) October 15, 2023

“You just have to look at him from behind. The legs, the posterior chain, the quads, the calves. To understand how it can be a 280-90-pound guy jumping on his back to make a tackle and he continues on for another three or four yards,” Harbaugh explained. “That’s how he’s able to do it. Tremendous leg strength and drive. He’s got the vision, the balance and the speed and the running instincts to be a real great running back.”

Harbaugh’s not alone in thinking Hall could be a great one for the Wolverines. Running back Blake Corum sees bright days ahead for Hall.

“Ever since he got here, I knew he was gonna be great,” Corum said on Monday. “I can’t wait to see how he transforms over the next couple of years. He’s gonna be one of the best to do it. He’s big, he’s strong, he’s quick as we saw Saturday. I was really impressed but he’s been doing that every day at practice.”

Last month Corum spoke about Hall’s willingness to go the extra mile.

“His attention to detail, his willingness to learn,” Corum said. “Wants to learn, always on time. He’s watching the film, ‘How can I get better? What can I do?’ He’s going to be a great running back for Michigan.”

Running backs coach Mike Hart said on the “Inside Michigan Football” radio show that Hall’s a “hard worker”, “smart kid” and has “really good feet” and “burst”.

Michigan’s situation at running back is quite solid at the moment with Blake Corum, Donovan Edwards and Kalel Mullings. And now Hall could be part of the equation moving forward. Taking into consideration what Harbaugh, Corum and Hart said about Hall, there’s a strong chance his role will be increasing as the season goes on.