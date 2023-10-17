Jim Harbaugh added to Paul “Bear” Bryant Award watchlist

Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh has been receiving a ton of praise lately, and for good reason. His Wolverines currently sit at the top of the Big Ten (7-0, 4-0), while maintaining a rank of No. 2 in the AP Top 25 poll.
On Tuesday it was announced that Harbaugh’s success has gained the attention of watchlist makers for the Paul “Bear” Bryant Coach of the Year Award .
The American Heart Association’s Paul “Bear” Bryant Coach of the Year Award watch list is made up of 26 active coaches within the college football space.
The 2023 Coach of the Year Watch List is out! Did your coach make the list? https://t.co/Kavhme37HM— Paul "Bear" Bryant Awards (@bryantawards) October 17, 2023
The Bryant Awards Coach of the Year will be announced at the 38th annual #BryantAwards ceremony is presented by @MarathonOil on January 10, 2024 in Houston, TX. pic.twitter.com/VLWq1MgiGO
This year the 2023 Watch List is set to include the following coaches:
ACC
- Jeff Brohm - University of Louisville
- Mack Brown - University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill
- Mike Elko - Duke University
- Mike Norvell - Florida State University
Big Ten
- Ryan Day - Ohio State University
- James Franklin - Pennsylvania State University
- Jim Harbaugh - University of Michigan
- Mike Locksley - University of Maryland
Big 12
- Lance Leipold – University of Kansas
- Steve Sarkisian - University of Texas at Austin
- Brent Venables - University of Oklahoma
Group of Five
- Troy Calhoun - United States Air Force Academy - Mountain West Conference
- Curt Cignetti - James Madison University - Sun Belt Conference
- Jamey Chadwell - Liberty University - Conference USA
- Willie Fritz - Tulane University - American Athletic Conference
- G.J. Kinne - Texas State University - Sun Belt Conference
Pac-12
- Kalen DeBoer - University of Washington
- Dan Lanning - University of Oregon
- Lincoln Riley - University of Southern California
- Deion Sanders - University of Colorado
- Jonathan Smith - Oregon State University
SEC
- Eliah Drinkwitz - University of Missouri
- Lane Kiffin - University of Mississippi
- Nick Saban - University of Alabama
- Kirby Smart - University of Georgia
- Mark Stoops - University of Kentucky
The winner of the award will be announced live from Houston on Wednesday, January 10, 2024, with finalists and Coach of the Year honors being voted on by the National Sports Media Association, the awards’ group of executives, and the Bryant Family.
