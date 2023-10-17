 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Jim Harbaugh added to Paul “Bear” Bryant Award watchlist

The Michigan football head coach is considered a hot name for the prestigious award for the third-straight year.

By Matt_Hartwell
Syndication: Detroit Free Press Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK

Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh has been receiving a ton of praise lately, and for good reason. His Wolverines currently sit at the top of the Big Ten (7-0, 4-0), while maintaining a rank of No. 2 in the AP Top 25 poll.

On Tuesday it was announced that Harbaugh’s success has gained the attention of watchlist makers for the Paul “Bear” Bryant Coach of the Year Award .

The American Heart Association’s Paul “Bear” Bryant Coach of the Year Award watch list is made up of 26 active coaches within the college football space.

This year the 2023 Watch List is set to include the following coaches:

ACC

  • Jeff Brohm - University of Louisville
  • Mack Brown - University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill
  • Mike Elko - Duke University
  • Mike Norvell - Florida State University

Big Ten

  • Ryan Day - Ohio State University
  • James Franklin - Pennsylvania State University
  • Jim Harbaugh - University of Michigan
  • Mike Locksley - University of Maryland

Big 12

  • Lance Leipold – University of Kansas
  • Steve Sarkisian - University of Texas at Austin
  • Brent Venables - University of Oklahoma

Group of Five

  • Troy Calhoun - United States Air Force Academy - Mountain West Conference
  • Curt Cignetti - James Madison University - Sun Belt Conference
  • Jamey Chadwell - Liberty University - Conference USA
  • Willie Fritz - Tulane University - American Athletic Conference
  • G.J. Kinne - Texas State University - Sun Belt Conference

Pac-12

  • Kalen DeBoer - University of Washington
  • Dan Lanning - University of Oregon
  • Lincoln Riley - University of Southern California
  • Deion Sanders - University of Colorado
  • Jonathan Smith - Oregon State University

SEC

  • Eliah Drinkwitz - University of Missouri
  • Lane Kiffin - University of Mississippi
  • Nick Saban - University of Alabama
  • Kirby Smart - University of Georgia
  • Mark Stoops - University of Kentucky

The winner of the award will be announced live from Houston on Wednesday, January 10, 2024, with finalists and Coach of the Year honors being voted on by the National Sports Media Association, the awards’ group of executives, and the Bryant Family.

