Jim Harbaugh added to Paul “Bear” Bryant Award watchlist

Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh has been receiving a ton of praise lately, and for good reason. His Wolverines currently sit at the top of the Big Ten (7-0, 4-0), while maintaining a rank of No. 2 in the AP Top 25 poll.

On Tuesday it was announced that Harbaugh’s success has gained the attention of watchlist makers for the Paul “Bear” Bryant Coach of the Year Award .

The American Heart Association’s Paul “Bear” Bryant Coach of the Year Award watch list is made up of 26 active coaches within the college football space.

The 2023 Coach of the Year Watch List is out! Did your coach make the list? https://t.co/Kavhme37HM



The Bryant Awards Coach of the Year will be announced at the 38th annual #BryantAwards ceremony is presented by @MarathonOil on January 10, 2024 in Houston, TX. pic.twitter.com/VLWq1MgiGO — Paul "Bear" Bryant Awards (@bryantawards) October 17, 2023

This year the 2023 Watch List is set to include the following coaches:

ACC

Jeff Brohm - University of Louisville

Mack Brown - University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill

Mike Elko - Duke University

Mike Norvell - Florida State University

Big Ten

Ryan Day - Ohio State University

James Franklin - Pennsylvania State University

Jim Harbaugh - University of Michigan

Mike Locksley - University of Maryland

Big 12

Lance Leipold – University of Kansas

Steve Sarkisian - University of Texas at Austin

Brent Venables - University of Oklahoma

Group of Five

Troy Calhoun - United States Air Force Academy - Mountain West Conference

Curt Cignetti - James Madison University - Sun Belt Conference

Jamey Chadwell - Liberty University - Conference USA

Willie Fritz - Tulane University - American Athletic Conference

G.J. Kinne - Texas State University - Sun Belt Conference

Pac-12

Kalen DeBoer - University of Washington

Dan Lanning - University of Oregon

Lincoln Riley - University of Southern California

Deion Sanders - University of Colorado

Jonathan Smith - Oregon State University

SEC

Eliah Drinkwitz - University of Missouri

Lane Kiffin - University of Mississippi

Nick Saban - University of Alabama

Kirby Smart - University of Georgia

Mark Stoops - University of Kentucky

The winner of the award will be announced live from Houston on Wednesday, January 10, 2024, with finalists and Coach of the Year honors being voted on by the National Sports Media Association, the awards’ group of executives, and the Bryant Family.