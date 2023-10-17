Michigan Reacts: Are you concerned things could boil over between Michigan and MSU?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NCAA. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Michigan Wolverines fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate in the weekly emailed surveys.

The battle for the state of Michigan is on this Saturday night as the Michigan Wolverines head to East Lansing to face the Michigan State Spartans.

Last season, the Wolverines took home the Paul Bunyan Trophy with a dominating 29-7 win where Jake Moody nailed five field goals. But the biggest storyline came after the game when Ja’Den McBurrows and Gemon Green were assaulted in the tunnel at the Big House by several MSU players.

Obviously, this will be the first time these two teams have met since then, and this time it is under much different circumstances. Mel Tucker’s scandal that had him removed as the leader of the program puts this Spartan team under the leadership of interim coach Harlon Bennett.

The Michigan side has downplayed questions regarding this game having any added juice because of what happened last year, but the fanbase has a lot of feelings about what the results could be in Saturday’s matchup.

With last year’s events still fresh on the mind, how concerned are you emotions could boil (on either side) over after what happened last season against Michigan State?

In the last four weeks, Michigan is 3-0-1 against the spread after starting the year 0-3 in that department. Two of those games were on the road against good Big Ten defenses, much like the one this Michigan State team boasts.

Do you believe the Wolverines will keep the streak going and cover the 24.5-point spread in East Lansing?

