Terrance Williams II new shooting form makes him a more ‘confident, willing, and able shooter’

Michigan basketball forward Terrance Williams II hasn’t been the player anyone expected when he joined the Michigan Wolverines in 2020.

After averaging 17.9 points and 9.9 rebounds his senior year of high school, Williams has put up 1.9, 4.7 and 6.1 points per game in his three seasons with Michigan, respectively.

In an offseason where the Wolverines lost their top three players in Hunter Dickinson, Kobe Bufkin and Jett Howard after not making the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2015, players like Williams could have called it quits and coasted his senior season.

But that wasn’t the choice made by Williams. After a season many describe as underwhelming, Williams knew he had to reinvent himself. He took it upon himself to step up, realizing the coming season was pivotal not just for him, but for his team.

“I think when you get to your senior year in college, you can go one of two ways,” associate head coach Phil Martelli said. “You can go back to the wall. I’m gonna go all out, I’m gonna burn it out, I’m gonna leave it. A small percentage of guys do that. The larger percentage of guys say, ‘Been there done that, I am this close to a Michigan degree, I played in the NCAA Tournament,’ and they could coast.”

But coasting was never an option for Williams. Realizing the Wolverines brought in two transfers at the forward position while also losing time to forward Will Tschetter last season, Williams got in the gym and completely changed his game.

According to Martelli, “What (Williams) did is he went home and whoever he worked with changed the shooting form, and he is a much more confident, willing and able shooter right now.”

Williams got rid of his full-throttle release over his head, changing his form to a quicker, smoother release at his eye level.

Terrance Williams’ new shot ladies and gentlemen: pic.twitter.com/Z4mbXBaRGl — Jake Singer (@jmsing94) October 17, 2023

“I focused on this offseason when I went back home with my shooting coach,” Williams said. And I think it’s definitely shown improvements. I shoot it more consistently, I guess quicker. It’s not like a lot of sling back to it, so I think it is paying off. I just gotta stay more consistent in the gym to focus on my game.”

In addition to his shot, Williams added 25 pounds, creating a bigger frame that can be used in the post. Given the change in size, Martelli hinted at Williams possibly playing a different role.

“We have to see how it kind of all fits together. It may not be from that small power forward, he might be a bigger small forward, but he has changed his form and dedicated himself to that form,” Martelli said.

Williams added: “I think I got more in shape, better shape than last year. I got a little bit stronger in Camp Sanderson. I worked on my ball handling a little bit more because I know — we got bigger fours now.”

It’s not just the coaches who have taken notice. Fellow players have seen the change and are all praises for Williams.

“He improved a lot and he’s been putting work in, and I can see his shot has changed,” Youssef Khayat said. “He’s basically a high-level shooter. And we can also see how his leadership skills improved, too. So that’s key for our team.”

Echoing the sentiment, Tray Jackson noted, “From what I’m seeing right now, he is shooting unbelievably high.”

Jaelin Llewellyn added, “He’s been working every day all summer, and I’ve been witnessing it and it’s been paying off. He’s drilling shots right now. And he’s really hard to guard. We always knew this, (but) he’s just taking it to another level.”

Michigan fans have been down this road before — asking themselves if this is going to be the year Williams breaks out. It is too early to say, but what can be said is Williams’ role is more defined this year without the presence of Dickinson and due to the relatively new squad Juwan Howard put together from the transfer portal. Whether it’s a senior season hunger, being captain, an awareness of his role’s importance, or something else, many people within the team have high expectations for Williams this season.