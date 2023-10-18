Preseason Profile: Olivier Nkamhoua has NBA aspirations and might be Michigan’s best player

As part of our pre-season coverage ahead of the college basketball season, Maize n Brew will be rolling out player profiles on every scholarship player on the 2023-24 Michigan men’s basketball roster. We’ll take a look at what they did in previous seasons and project how much of an impact we think they’ll have this season.

Let’s kick things off with grad transfer Olivier Nkamhoua.

Before coming to Michigan

Nkamhoua began his collegiate career with the Tennessee Volunteers, playing four seasons under Rick Barnes. The 6-foot-8 forward was the only Volunteer to start all 36 games of the 2022-23 season.

He was an important piece for Tennessee, averaging career bests in scoring (10.8 PPG), assists (two APG) and minutes (25.3 MPG). Nkamhoua was also Tennessee’s second-leading scorer and leading rebounder (five RPG) this past season. He had one of his best in the NCAA Tournament, as the Finnish forward had 27 points and five boards in a win against Duke to advance to the Sweet Sixteen.

Nkamhoua was one of the most highly-coveted forwards who entered the portal. Shortly after visiting Michigan, it was initially reported the Wolverines were out of the running for him. A few days later, Nkamhoua committed to Michigan after all.

This offseason, Nkamhoua represented his home country of Finland in the FIBA World Cup, averaging eight points, 3.8 rebounds and two assists per game.

Scouting report

Nkamhoua is fairly efficient around the rim. He can also score with a quick turn-around jumper in the post. He also does a great job passing out of the post and finding the open man when double-teamed.

Nkamhoua is one of the best defenders on Michigan’s roster, as he has the speed to thrive against 4s and the size to hold his own against 5s. He’s a solid interior defender who times opponents’ jumpers well to collect blocks.

At G League Elite Camp this offseason, competing against fellow players fighting for NBA combine invites, he showed he can knock down threes from the wing and the top of the key.

Nkamhoua is a versatile big who should play a key role for the Wolverines on offense and defense.

Quote from Media Day about Nkamhoua

When he asked about why he wanted to come to Michigan: “The coaches. I’ve known coach Martelli since high school, that was a connection I had through him. I started speaking to Juwan (Howard) and all the other coaches. I just felt like this is a staff and a place and a situation where I could come and grow in my next steps as a basketball player.”

Expected role at Michigan this season

The Wolverines lost their top three scorers from last season, and Nkamhoua will be asked to fill some of that scoring void. He has NBA aspirations, and with a well-rounded game, he slides into the starting 4 on this roster. If they released betting odds for the player most likely to lead Michigan in scoring, Nkamhoua would probably be the favorite.

Nkamhoua is also expected to be a leader on this team. Seeing him interact with guys at practice during Media Day, he has an infectious charisma. He is fairly vocal, which can be a good thing for a Michigan team that doesn’t really have an identity.

He was one of the leading scorers on a good Tennessee team last season, and with all the turnover on this roster, having his consistent play is pivotal. He’s a veteran by college basketball standards with 112 games under his belt, and that experience should help the Wolverines immensely. The Wolverines struggled to finish in close games last season; I’d expect Nkamhoua to be one of the go-to guys — is not the main go-to guy — with the ball in his hands when Michigan needs a basket.

Final Thought

Nkamhoua is an excellent player, and if he’s hoping to get drafted into the NBA, he picked a great place to transfer to. Since Juwan Howard took over as head coach, six Wolverines have heard their names called on draft night.

Self-improvement, however, doesn’t appear to be his only focus. If he can rise to the occasion and be the guy that Michigan needs in the closing minutes, the Wolverines may win more games than people think.