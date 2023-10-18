The Michigan vs. Michigan State rivalry: A goldfish mentality

Few rivalries in college football possess the heated intensity of the Michigan Wolverines vs. Michigan State Spartans. Year after year, these two programs bring their all to the field, challenging one another for not just victory, but state supremacy.

As this year’s match approaches, the Wolverines, albeit with the “goldfish mentality,” are striving to put the past behind them and focus solely on the present game.

It’s hard to forget the tunnel incident after last season’s game — an event that added fuel to this already fiery competition. However, for this year’s Wolverines, the emphasis is on moving forward.

“Feels like a long time ago,” head coach Jim Harbaugh said. “I like what J.J. (McCarthy) said maybe last week: It’s a goldfish mentality. So it’s onward.”

Running back Blake Corum added: “We’re not really focused on what happened last year. We’re not going to hold a grudge on what happened last year. Always keep in the back of the mind, but we’re not going in there like ‘oh we’re going to rough them up,’ or we’re going to fight or anything like that. That’s part of the past.”

In addition to the assault in the tunnel last season, 2021’s 37-33 loss in East Lansing remains a painful memory for many Michigan players. Corum, despite not recollecting the ride to East Lansing, vividly remembers the dejected journey back. However, he emphasizes the team’s readiness and determination for the upcoming game.

“I can tell you that we’re going to attack film, we’re gonna break it down, we’re gonna know what they do, and we’re gonna have a heck of a game plan,” Corum said. “We’re gonna put in a great week of work, especially going into the bye week, we’re gonna leave it all out there. Blood, sweat, tears, we’re gonna leave it all out there in East Lansing on Saturday, and I’m really excited. We’re going to keep Paul.”

This sentiment is shared among the players. Mike Barrett expressed the 2021 loss, “gets brought up a lot, just to be able to go back and just right that wrong, (that’s a) big mission for us.”

Drake Nugent, having experienced rivalry games from another perspective at Stanford, pointed out the danger of underestimating the Spartans: “We’re gonna get their best shot,” he said, adding, “It’s just like any other week, just got to take it one week at a time.”

Barrett called the previous game in East Lansing against Michigan State “a lot of mess,” and articulated the team’s motivation to correct the record. Echoing this sentiment, Barrett recalled Corum’s words to the team this week in practice on the rivalry.

“​​Just try not to make it too big,” Barrett said about Corum’s speech. “We all know the hype of the rivalry and everything that’s been going on. Try not to make the scene too big, kind of be where your feet are and just prepare the same way. We try not to treat any team differently and even perform against an opponent differently.”

There’s an understanding that mental grit will be the game-changer. Mike Sainristil weighed in on this, declaring, “I think this game is just a game of the team that’s gonna go out there and just be the grittiest.” He also mentioned the need to be prepared for the unexpected, especially given Michigan State’s desire for trick plays.

“With so many new coaching staff changes, they might have different things that they will do compared to what they did earlier in the year,” Sainristil said. “So for us, our focus is just be ready for unexpected things. Michigan State has shown a tendency in big rivalry games — in big games — they’ll have trick plays here and there. And the fact that we let up a trick play for a touchdown last week, now we’re expecting that so, just being able to go to practice and lock in on the small details, locking on the game plan, it’ll set us up for success on Saturday.”

Interestingly, Michigan is entering as a 23.5-point favorite. But numbers aside, they don’t need any extra motivation. Their last visit to East Lansing marks their last defeat in Big Ten play and the regular season. Since that unforgettable day nearly two years back, the Wolverines have secured an impressive 19 consecutive victories in Big Ten play and 22 in regular season play.

In the grander scheme of things, the Michigan vs. Michigan State rivalry is about more than just a single game — it’s about pride, history, and for many players and fans, personal narratives interwoven into this fierce competition. This year, the Wolverines are not just looking for a win; they’re looking to make a statement, to right the past wrongs, and to continue their season.

But for now, the Wolverines seem to have adopted a simple approach, as articulated by their coach and players: It’s about the game ahead. It’s about focusing on the present, not the past or the future. It’s a goldfish mentality.